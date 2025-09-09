Wearable Injectors Market worth US$18.91 billion by 2030 with 10.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Wearable Injectors Market, valued at US$10.2 billion in 2024, stood at US$11.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$18.91 billion by the end of the period. This rapid expansion is driven by an increasing number of research and development activities, strategic partnerships, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence in diabetes management devices. Key factors contributing to this growth include the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and chronic respiratory illnesses. Additionally, the growth of the elderly population and the increasing prevalence of obesity and hypertension play significant roles in driving market demand. Companies are also integrating digital health and remote monitoring technologies with wearable injectors, further enhancing their appeal.

Emerging markets, particularly in India and China, offer substantial growth opportunities for stakeholders in the wearable injectors sector. The rising adoption of wearable injectors underscores this potential. At the same time, a stringent regulatory landscape is prompting manufacturers to innovate continually and adhere to evolving compliance standards, which, in turn, facilitates market expansion.

By technology, the spring-based technology segment leads the wearable injectors market due to its reliability, simplicity, and cost-effectiveness. It utilizes mechanical spring mechanisms for controlled drug delivery, making it ideal for large-volume biologics and viscous drugs in chronic conditions like cancer and diabetes. Its user-friendly design and minimal intervention make it suitable for self-administration at home, enhancing patient compliance and ensuring safe delivery without complex electronics. This adaptability reinforces the segment's strong position in the wearable injectors market.

By therapeutic application, the market is currently led by the autoimmune diseases segment, driven by the rising incidence of chronic conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, which necessitate ongoing biologic treatments. A strong pipeline of biologics and payer initiatives to lower in-clinic costs also enhance adoption. The diabetes management segment is also rapidly growing due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and advancements in wearable injectors, especially hybrid closed-loop systems—known as artificial pancreas devices—that combine continuous glucose monitoring with automated insulin delivery. Notable developments in accessible insulin pumps, featuring touchscreen interfaces and integration with mobile apps, improve patient adherence. The rise in diabetes cases is influenced by factors like an aging population and changing lifestyle habits, further boosting market growth.

By geography, in 2024, North America led the wearable injectors market, driven by significant healthcare spending in the US, which reached about USD 4.9 trillion in 2023. This spending facilitated the adoption of advanced technologies, supported by a robust healthcare infrastructure with numerous hospitals and outpatient facilities. Major US manufacturers like BD, West Pharmaceutical Services, and Insulet Corporation contribute to this market growth. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population further increase the demand for wearable injectors, solidifying North America's leadership in this sector.

The leading companies that produce wearable injector devices include Medtronic (Ireland), BD (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), and Insulet Corporation (US). These companies have established strong positions in the market through innovations in wearable design, delivery efficiency, and patient-centric features.

On the other hand, the top companies that offer wearable injector formulations are Amgen Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), United Therapeutics Corporation (US), Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US). These companies have developed or formed partnerships to commercialize biologics and specialty drugs that are designed for subcutaneous self-administration through wearable platforms.

Medtronic (Ireland):

Medtronic is a medical technology company that provides innovative solutions for over 30 chronic diseases, including cardiovascular and diabetes conditions. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, Medical Surgical, and Diabetes, offering wearable injectors in the latter. The company is recognized for its innovation and has a significant presence in the US, Europe, and Japan, with manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries. The company has pursued both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. In April 2025, it received FDA approval for the Simplera Sync sensor for use with the MiniMed 780G system, enhancing insulin delivery flexibility. In 2023, Medtronic acquired EOFlow Co. Ltd., which manufactures the EOPatch, a tubeless insulin delivery device, furthering its capabilities to assist individuals with diabetes.

AbbVie Inc. (US)

AbbVie Inc. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on research and innovation in areas such as oncology, autoimmune diseases, virology, and neurology. The company offers drugs across various therapeutic segments, including its wearable injector Skyrizi for immunology. Operating in over 70 countries with 22 R&D facilities, AbbVie announced in 2024 that the FDA approved VYALEV as the first subcutaneous 24-hour infusion therapy for motor fluctuations in advanced Parkinson's disease. Additionally, AbbVie expanded its presence in Germany with a new research center, LUnA, investing approximately USD 172 million to create its second-largest R&D location globally.

