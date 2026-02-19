Satellites Market worth USD 46.79 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Satellites Market is projected to reach USD 46.79 billion by 2031, from USD 15.68 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 16.9%.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Satellites Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Satellites Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 15.68 billion

USD 15.68 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 46.79 billion

USD 46.79 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 16.9%

Satellites Market Trends & Insights:

The satellites market is growing steadily as communication, earth observation, navigation, and defense activities increasingly depend on space-based systems. Improved payloads, onboard processing, and propulsion are enhancing satellite performance and mission efficiency. Meanwhile, more commercial players are entering the market, and satellite constellations are expanding, supporting overall market growth.

By Mass, the small satellites segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

By Application, Communication satellites are expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

By Region, Asia Pacific accounted for a 39.3% revenue share in 2025.

The global satellites industry is growing due to increased reliance on space-based services for disaster response, climate monitoring, and early warning systems. Satellites are also being used more for precise timing and synchronization in financial networks, power grids, and telecom infrastructure, which creates steady demand. Spending on space situational awareness is increasing as operators aim to track objects and reduce collision risks, leading to new satellite launches. Additionally, longer satellite lifespans and in-orbit servicing plans are encouraging operators to invest in higher-value, more capable satellites.

By customer type, commercial is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

This is driven by increased involvement of private satellite operators, telecom companies, and data service providers investing in space infrastructure. Many commercial players are launching satellites to support broadband, enterprise connections, media delivery, and data analytics. As the market shifts from government-led programs to revenue-based business models, satellite fleets are expanding more rapidly, and older satellites are being replaced sooner.

By application, communication satellites are expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

This is driven by higher demand for high-capacity data links to support 5G backhaul, cloud services, and remote areas. More aviation, maritime, and mobile platforms are transitioning to satellite-based connectivity, which is boosting the momentum. During emergencies and network failures, satellites are viewed as a reliable option, increasing dependence on satellite communications systems.

The Middle East is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The Middle East is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased government spending on national space programs and digital infrastructure. Countries in the region are launching satellites for secure communication, Earth observation, and monitoring needs. There is also a greater focus on smart cities, oil and gas asset monitoring, and border security, which is driving the demand for satellites. Strong funding support and partnerships with global satellite manufacturers are helping accelerate growth across the region.

SpaceX, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, and Thales Alenia Space are the major players in the satellites companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

