Veterinary Contract Manufacturing & Research Market worth $9.24 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Veterinary Contract Manufacturing & Research Market is projected to grow from about USD 6.38 billion in 2026 to USD 9.24 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Browse 585 market data Tables and 71 Figures spread through 498 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Contract Manufacturing & Research Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Veterinary Contract Manufacturing & Research Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.38 billion

USD 6.38 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.24 billion

USD 9.24 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.7%

Veterinary Contract Manufacturing & Research Market Trends & Insights:

By service, the CDMO services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1%.

By product type, the medicines segment dominated the market with 80.0% share in 2025.

By end user, the multinational animal-health companies segment led the market, with a share of 49.7% in 2025.

The North American veterinary contract manufacturing & research market accounted for a share of 50.3% in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=123382191

Technological advancements are transforming the veterinary contract manufacturing & research market by enhancing efficiency, precision, and scalability in drug development and testing processes. The integration of AI, automation, and digital data analytics is enabling faster decision-making, improved predictive modeling, and streamlined workflows for toxicology and clinical studies. Innovations in bioprocessing, single-use systems, and high-throughput screening are expediting the development and production of vaccines, biologics, and complex veterinary therapeutics. The increasing use of non-invasive diagnostics, wearable monitoring devices, and advanced in-vitro models supports more precise, evidence-based research for both companion and livestock animals. Simultaneously, advancements in formulation technologies, analytical methods, and quality management systems are boosting reliability, reproducibility, and regulatory compliance. Collectively, these developments are enhancing operational performance and promoting broader adoption of outsourced R&D and manufacturing services within the veterinary health sector.

By product type, the medicines segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

In the veterinary contract manufacturing & research market, the medicines segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. This dominance is primarily due to their core focus on animal health R&D and their account for the highest volume of outsourced development and manufacturing activities. The growing need for new therapeutics, such as antibiotics, pain management drugs, parasiticides, and treatments for chronic and infectious diseases, drives the continuous development of product pipelines among animal health companies. As regulations become more stringent and formulations grow more complex, companies increasingly rely on CDMOs and CROs for expertise in formulation, scale-up, analytical testing, and GMP-compliant production. This consistent and high demand for veterinary pharmaceuticals makes medicines the dominant product category in the market.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=123382191

By end user, the startups & veterinary biotech firms' segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The startups & veterinary biotech firms' segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because they rely heavily on outsourcing to access advanced technologies, specialized expertise, and GMP-compliant facilities that they lack in-house. Their focus on innovative platforms—such as novel biologics, gene-based therapies, advanced formulations, and digital health tools—drives high demand for CDMO and CRO support across early-stage R&D, scale-up, and clinical studies. With strong investor interest and a surge in new pet health and livestock innovation ventures, these companies are rapidly increasing their outsourcing needs, fueling segment growth.

North America held the largest market share in 2024.

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary contract manufacturing & research market due to its strong presence of leading animal health companies, advanced R&D infrastructure, and high investment in veterinary therapeutics and biologics. The region benefits from robust regulatory frameworks, well-established GMP-compliant manufacturing capabilities, and widespread adoption of innovative technologies. High pet healthcare spending, significant owner awareness, and extensive presence of specialized CDMOs and CROs further reinforce North America's dominant position in the global market.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=123382191

Top Companies in Veterinary Contract Manufacturing & Research Market:

The Top Companies in Veterinary Contract Manufacturing & Research Market include Fareva (France), Vetio (US), Aenova Group (Germany), TriRx Pharmaceutical Services (US), Argenta Holdco Limited (UK), Labcorp (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Charles River Laboratories (US), knoell Germany GmbH (Germany), and Evotec (Germany) , among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Imaging Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg