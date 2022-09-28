LONDON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slow fashion retailer culthread is ecstatic to reveal the latest products from its continually expanding lifestyle range, as it renews its transparent commitment to people, animals, and the planet.

The innovative firm's newest styles for this season include Penzance, the long line sleeveless puffer; Portobello II, the longer-line all-weather puffer; Colville II, the shorter puffer jacket; Arundel, the short, sleeveless puffer; and Ledbury, the elegant and functional vegan leather backpack.

'Wear the love:' Ethical fashion brand culthread launches new vegan products amid continued commitment to sustainability (PRNewsfoto/culthread)

This season's official colours – cosmic black, olive leaf green, volcanic brown and limestone beige – are inspired by nature and the planet.

culthread was founded in Notting Hill Gate, London, by Rina Einy in 2018 as a ground-breaking disrupter in the fashion industry. In a world of smoke and mirrors, culthread actually does exactly what it says on the tin, making the highest-quality coats, jackets, and bags from certified recycled and "deadstock," PETA-approved vegan materials, all from its experienced, ethically staffed atelier.

As such, culthread owns its entire supply chain and can share every aspect of the coat a consumer wears or the bag they carry. See culthread's highest "GREAT" rating on Good on You or check the "cultruth scale" (culthread.com) where every aspect of its products is accounted for.

Each culthread item is carefully designed to prioritise style and function. Every coat and jacket has an adjustable hood for rain and wind protection and multiple secured or easy-access pockets to carry every essential. culthread only accepts the highest quality, which in the recycled, vegan space has not always been easy; it took the business three years to find the right quality recycled two-way zips which secure their coats and bags.

The poppers, cotton, and tags used in each item are all recycled too, and each jacket and bag is insulated with the fibre yield of around ten post-consumer plastic bottles, which is wonderfully warm and light – much like natural down, only cruelty-free.

"Wear the love" is culthread's motto, which is found on the logo of each jacket sleeve. culthread is female-owned and -run, and bares the Chinese symbol for woman as part of its logo.

culthread's "slow fashion" ethos means it can make quality lifestyle products to be worn and treasured forever.

New styles shipping from September 30th.

Shop the whole collection and find out more online at https://www.culthread.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906709/culthread.jpg

SOURCE Textyle International