Waterproofing Admixtures Market worth $8.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Waterproofing Admixtures Market by Type (Pore Blocking Admixtures, Crystalline Admixtures, Densifier), Application (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure), and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 5.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4%, between 2023 and 2028.

The market is projected to grow because of the growing infrastructural projects. Waterproofing admixtures plays crucial role in the various infrastructural project such as highways, roads, streets, parks, dams, mass transit and airports, waste management building, and others. In addition, due to increasing population, urbanization, innovations, technological advancements and changing consumer preferences the demand for waterproofing admixtures can increase due to infrastructural projects.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Waterproofing Admixtures Market"

154 – Tables

64 – Figures

198 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=89487868

Crystalline admixtures are projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global Waterproofing admixtures during the forecast period.

These crystalline admixtures are known for their excellent waterproofing performance. These admixtures form a resilient network of crystals within concrete, effectively sealing even the smallest cracks and pores, thus ensuring long-lasting protection against water intrusion. Notably, their self-healing capabilities further distinguish them, as they react with moisture over time to create new crystals that mend minor concrete damage. Thus, they are widely used in application such as residential, commercial, and infrastructure, which will increase demand for them in the future.

Commercial is estimated to be the largest application of the Waterproofing admixtures, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the use of Waterproofing admixtures in commercial applications will continue to grow. Because the commercial buildings are typically subjected to more wear and tear than residential buildings. Also, water penetration can cause significant structural damage to commercial buildings, which can lead to costly repairs and downtime. Therefore, demand for durable and long-lasting waterproofing solutions in the commercial application.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=89487868

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the Waterproofing admixtures market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The adoption of Waterproofing admixtures in various industrial sectors has been increased due to the government initiatives and heavy investments in infrastructure development. Moreover, The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, with strong economic growth and rising disposable incomes. This is creating a favorable environment for the growth of the waterproofing admixtures market. Accordingly, Asia Pacific will be the largest market for waterproofing admixtures market during forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Mapei S.p.A. (Italy), Fosroc, Inc. (UAE), Penetron (US) Dow inc. (US) Xypex Chemical Corporation (Canada), and RPM International Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Building and Construction Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Waterproofing Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Waterproofing Membranes Market - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/waterproofing-admixtures-market.asp

Visit Our Website: htps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/waterproofing-admixtures.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg