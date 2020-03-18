The main goal is to connect students and teachers through a reliable network infrastructure

BARCLEONA, Spain, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrium announces the launch of VyOS additional support project for educational institutions.

The open-source community recognizes the importance of all work performed by teachers, educators, researchers, and people of other community-oriented professions. It is that impact that keeps the balance today and prepares young minds for a brighter tomorrow. This initiative is only gratitude for an opportunity to give something in return.

Modern educational institutions face the need to regulate internet connectivity, protect more online-stored data, build efficient cloud-based solutions, and enforce access control from dozens of servers or Wi-Fi hotspots at a time. With as much on educational institutions plate as is, VyOS welcome all teachers, educators, researchers, to take a critical element of IT infrastructure off their mind with a free Access Subscription. In addition to both a cloud- and a bare metal-compatible software router and firewall, they will receive access to LTS releases, advanced technical support, and additional benefits of a paid subscription through filling the next form to apply.

Why VyOS?

VyOS is a completely open-source, community-driven project where users help shape the future of network operations.

There are the following benefits here and now:

Scalability: VyOS is only limited by the computing power at your disposal. Scale effortlessly from low-bandwidth to tends of Gbps when the need arises.

VyOS is only limited by the computing power at your disposal. Scale effortlessly from low-bandwidth to tends of Gbps when the need arises. M anagement: Centralized CLI to manage operations, resources, and traffic flows.

Centralized CLI to manage operations, resources, and traffic flows. Cost savings: Focus resources where it matters - VyOS supports virtualization allowing users to save on networking expenses.

Focus resources where it matters - VyOS supports virtualization allowing users to save on networking expenses. Flexibility: The possibility to deploy VyOS from a ready for action image at any time. This OS will adapt and improve the environment instead of forcing one to redesign infrastructure from scratch.

Free VyOS support for the educational institutions

The subscription comes with the following benefits:

Rolling release and LTS release ISO and source code

Public bug tracker and feature requests

Security advisories before public disclosure

Access to hotfixes and migration assistance

Company level access domains

Private support via our support portal

SLA support subscriptions

VyOS is aiming at providing the support that is relevant and accessible to organizations of every size, stage, geography, and programmatic focus.

Learn more about VyOS support on the link.

About VyOS

VyOS is a fully open-source network OS that provides a wide range of features for any network, from a small business to an Internet service provider. It runs on commodity x86 hardware from desktop router boards to large servers, as well as a virtualized in all popular hypervisors and multiple cloud hosting platforms including VMware, KVM, Xen, Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more.

Its aim is to provide the reliability and user experience of traditional hardware routers, without getting tied to any specified hardware or software vendor. Unified command-line interface and HTTP API for all functions, built-in configuration versioning and archiving, and reversible image upgrades allow network admins to make configuration changes easily.

VyOS project started in 2013 as a fork of Vyatta Core when the open-source Vyatta version was discontinued.

