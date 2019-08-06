Vuja De Capital is Changing the Future of Venture Capital Investing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuja De Capital, coming in 2020, will bring innovation and new strategies to entrepreneurs and investors unlike any firm in existence today. By providing a wealth of resources and education to small business owners, Vuja De Capital can increase the odds of successful growth, thus helping investors turn a bigger profit while improving the power of small business in underserved and underprivileged communities.

Focusing on Diversity

Vuja De Capital puts a tremendous focus on both racial and gender diversity. Many of the entrepreneurs we help are women who bring amazing industry-disrupting business ideas to the table. When investors partner with a diverse range of founders, it brings equality to small business – and to the entire community in which that small business is located. The more diverse the small businesses in any local area, the more that area has to offer to the people who call it home. There is no better way to help entrepreneurs, no matter their race and gender, see their dreams of creating a successful small business come true.

Incredible Benefits for Tech-Driven Industries

In today's high-tech, digital world, startups need a great deal of support in order to keep up and grow. A diverse group of entrepreneurs is disrupting industries in new ways every single day, and the ability to accumulate wealth and improve technological advancement around the globe is at their fingertips. In many cases, all startups need is guidance and support, and that is precisely what Vuja De aims to provide.

Industries benefitting from Vuja De Capital include:

Digital Currency

Blockchain

Nanotechnology

Augmented and Mixed Reality

Artificial Intelligence Software

With these industries racing toward success at breakneck speed, investors who get involved early on have the best chance at turning a high profit.

El Compañero

Meaning partner in English, this is the initiative that creates the partnerships between startups and schools in underprivileged communities. When Vuja De invests in a company, we make a commitment to give back by volunteering time, aiding in building schools, or offering resources sorely needed in these areas. By creating a partnership between high-value companies and areas in need, investments go even further. Vuja De Capital wants to raise the bar for capital investment firms in this way – to strengthen entire communities.

Per founder Jason Maya, "Vuja De Capital is based on a shift of mentality."

