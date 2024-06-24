Vitamin K2 Market worth $265 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The demand for Vitamin K2 has also been spurred by its unique benefits, particularly its potential to improve calcium absorption and distribution in the body. Unlike Vitamin K1, which primarily contributes to blood clotting, Vitamin K2 has shown efficacy in directing calcium to the bones and away from the arteries. This has a significant impact on cardiovascular health, reducing the risk of arterial calcification, which is a concern as people age. Additionally, the association of Vitamin K2 with improved bone mineral density has driven interest among both aging populations and athletes looking to minimize bone loss due to high-impact sports.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80962397

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vitamin K2 Market"

80 – Tables

40 – Figures

200 – Pages

Market growth for Vitamin K2 has been further facilitated by increasing consumer awareness and preference for health and wellness products. As populations age, there is a growing awareness and concern about maintaining bone health and preventing conditions like osteoporosis. This has led to a surge in demand for supplements that support bone health, including Vitamin K2, which plays a key role in calcium metabolism and bone strength.. These factors, combined with the proliferation of online and retail platforms, have made it easier for consumers to access Vitamin K2 supplements and products.

The natural source segment is estimated to hold a larger share throughout the forecast period.

In the vitamin K2 market, the natural source segment is poised to dominate, driven by increasing consumer preference for organic and clean-label products. This segment is expected to capture a larger market share due to the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with natural sources of vitamin K2, such as natto. The demand surge is further fueled by the rising incidence of osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases, which natural vitamin K2 is known to help mitigate. Companies are leveraging this trend by investing in advanced extraction techniques to ensure high purity and bioavailability of naturally sourced vitamin K2, thereby enhancing product appeal and marketability.

Among various forms of vitamin K2, capsules and tablets are experiencing the most rapid growth.

Consumers find capsules and tablets easy to incorporate into their daily routines, ensuring consistent intake of vitamin K2, which is crucial for supporting cardiovascular and bone health. The portability and precise dosing offered by these forms further enhance their appeal, particularly for individuals with busy lifestyles. Additionally, the rise in health awareness and the growing interest in preventive healthcare have significantly contributed to the surge in demand for vitamin K2 supplements.

As more research highlights the benefits of vitamin K2 in preventing osteoporosis, arterial calcification, and other health issues, consumers are increasingly turning to supplements to maintain their well-being. Capsules and tablets are preferred due to their longer shelf life compared to other forms. The pharmaceutical industry's advancements have also played a crucial role in the growth of this segment. Innovations in encapsulation technology have improved the bioavailability of vitamin K2 in capsules and tablets, ensuring that the body can effectively absorb and utilize the nutrient.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=80962397

Europe is poised to be the second dominant position within the vitamin K2 market throughout the forecast period.

Europe is poised to take a dominant position in the Vitamin K2 market throughout the forecast period, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with Vitamin K2, particularly in promoting bone and cardiovascular health. As consumers become more informed about the potential advantages of this nutrient, there has been a surge in the adoption of Vitamin K2 supplements. Additionally, the rising preference for natural and plant-based nutritional products is fueling the demand for Vitamin K2, which aligns well with the broader trend toward holistic wellness.

Another factor contributing to Europe's market growth is the robust presence of established pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries. These companies actively engage in research and development to offer innovative Vitamin K2-based products, further enhancing market growth. Moreover, stringent regulatory frameworks in the European Union ensure the safety and quality of dietary supplements, boosting consumer confidence and supporting the market's expansion. Collectively, these factors position Europe as a significant player in the Vitamin K2 market during the forecast period.

The key players in the market are Gnosis By Lesaffre (Nattopharma) (France), Kappa Bioscience AS (Balchem Corp.) (US), J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Japan), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Sungen Bioscience Co., Ltd (China), Vesta Nutra (US), Richen (China), Menadiona (Spain), and GENOFOCUS (South Korea).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=80962397

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Dietary Supplements Market by Type (Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Probiotics), Function, Mode of Application, Target Consumer, Distribution Channel (Pharmacy, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Vitamins Market by Type (Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, & Vitamin K), Application (Healthcare Products, Food & Beverages, Feed, and Personal Care Products), Source (Synthetic and Natural) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vitamin-k2-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vitamin-k2.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg