Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $27.9 Billion Natural Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market
14 Nov, 2019, 10:00 GMT
Natural Gas Hydraulic Fracturing (Fracking) Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Well Type (Horizontal, Vertical), by Technology (Plug-and-Perforation, Sliding Sleeve, Others) Exploration & Production (E&P)
• Size of the global Natural Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market will experience strong growth over the period 2019-2029.
• in the Asia Pacific region, China and India will drive the market as the major players of the industry are investing in this country due to low labour cost and investment
• The Baker Hughes, has been consistently investing heavy amounts on the product innovation
By ordering and reading this report today, you will learn:
• Market Dynamics
• Market Contracts
• Competitive Landscape
• Market Size and Forecasts
Who should read this report? Directors of:
• Packaging companies
• Banks
• Finance Company
Predictions for the world market and submarkets – what's possible?
Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, you see individual forecasts to 2029 for submarkets:
• Early phase services
• Late phase services
• Other related services (grouped).
You also get individual forecasts for contract Natural Gas Hydraulic Fracturing at world level by Type:
• Horizontal
• Vertical
You also get individual forecasts for contract Natural Gas Hydraulic Fracturing at world level by Technology:
• Plug-And-Perforation
• Sliding Sleeve
• Others
With country-by-country focus on the markets of:
• US
• UK
• Germany
• China
• India
• Japan
• France
• Italy
• Spain
Companies covered in the report include:
Afren
Akzo Nobel NV
Alkane
Anadarko
Ashland
Aurora Energy Resources Limited
Baker Hughes
BG Group
BP
Calfrac Well Services Ltd
Catalytic Support Systems Ltd
CELTIQUE ENERGIE
Chesapeake Energy
Chevron
COASTAL OIL AND GAS
ConocoPhillips
Cuadrilla
Cuadrilla Resources
Cuadrilla Resources Ltd
DART ENERGY
Devon Energy
Encana
Energi Oil
EnQuest
Exxon Mobil
Halliburton
Hardy Oil & Gas
IGAG Energy
Ineos
InfraStrata
Magellan
Perenco
Rathlin Energy
ReachCSG
Schlumberger
Shale Energy PLC
Southwestern Energy Co.
Star Energy
Superior Energy
Superior Well Services
Tamboran Resources Limited
Third Energy Holdings Limited
TRICAN
United Oilfield Services
Venture Global LNG
Weatherford International
Williams Energy
