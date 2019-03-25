Visiongain Publishes Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Type (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable), by Product (Regenerated Cellulose, Bio-polyethylene, Starch Blends, Bio-Polyethylene terephthalate, Biodegradable Polyester, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, and Polylactic Acid), by Applications (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture & Horticulture) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Bioplastics and biopolymers are made out of renewable resources.

• Bioplastics are thermoplastics that are derived from bio-based sources such as seaweed, sugarcane, or starch.

• They are also derived from sources such as vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, pea starch or macrobiotic.

• Whereas, biopolymers are polymeric biomolecules are the broad class of materials that include bioplastics, and also includes natural polymers such as silk, chitosan and wool.

Market Overview and Trends

• Globally, economic activities have increased tremendously, which is affecting the production and consumption patterns and ultimately impacting the environmental aspects.

• Bioplastics and biopolymers are developed recently, and its emergence was mainly due to increasing need of maintaining environmental balance.

• Biopolymers and bioplastics are widely accepted in various industries, on account of its distinguished environment friendly properties.

• Large amount of research and development activities are being conducted in every sector such as food technology, nanotech, chemistry, medical, and agriculture to improve the applications of bio-based plastics and polymers.

• Numerous other reasons associated with research and development of bio-based products include replacement of conventional plastics in various applications, and also developing more durable versions of these products that would help making environment sustainable.

• With growing industrialization, the commercial applications of biopolymers and bioplastics are opening new avenues and thus are offering significant growth opportunities for the key players.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The global bioplastics and biopolymers market is mainly driven by the rapidly growing packaging industry.

• The environmental implications caused due to conventional plastic products has made the packaging industry to shift towards using bio-based products. This shift is highly contributing to the growth of this market.

• Technological advancements, increasing concerns with environmental hazards, and increasing waste management regulations globally are some other factors driving the growth of this market.

• Governments across the globe are taking plastic-ban initiative which are increasing the use of bio-based products.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High price of bioplastics

• Limited regulations related to bioplastics in developing countries

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Biodegradable Market, 2019-2029

• Non-Biodegradable Market, 2019-2029

Product

• Regenerated Cellulose Market, 2019-2029

• Bio-Polyethylene (Bio-PE) Market, 2019-2029

• Starch Blends Market, 2019-2029

• Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET) Market, 2019-2029

• Biodegradable Polyester Market, 2019-2029

• Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market, 2019-2029

• Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Packaging Market, 2019-2029

• Consumer Goods Market, 2019-2029

• Textiles Market, 2019-2029

• Automotive & Transportation Market, 2019-2029

• Agriculture & Horticulture Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

End User

• Residential Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• As bioplastics and biopolymers is an emerging trend, large number of players are entering this market and looking towards gaining a significant market share.

• Key players such as BioLogiQ, Inc., Novamont, NatureWorks and Nofima launched new products in the market between 2017 and 2018.

• The companies also focus on mergers and acquisition to improve their position in the market.

• In February 2017 Novamont completed the acquisition of Mater-Biopolymer srl.

Major Market Players:

NatureWorks, Braskem, Novamont, BASF, Total Corbion PLA, Biome Bioplastics, Bio-On, Toray Industries, Plantic Technologies, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

