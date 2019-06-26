Visiongain Publishes Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Aircraft Type (Commercial, Business Jet, Rotary Wing, Military), Operation Time (Real-Time, Non-Real-Time), Installation (Onboard, On Ground), Fit (Linefit, Retrofit), Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Aircraft health monitoring includes the range of practices, tools, solutions, and techniques interrelated closely to a system that provides remote monitoring of airplane data to understand its current or future serviceability and performance.

• It helps to reduce unscheduled aircraft maintenance delays, automated engine trend, engine and airframe exceedance reporting, remotely diagnose issues in flight.

• The monitoring systems can be installed in both onboard and on ground for providing operation time in real-time as well as non-real-time

• This system makes use of massive amount of airplane data to deliver improved analytical output while optimizing safety for varied aircraft.

• Implementation of aircraft health monitoring systems reduces maintenance & operational costs and improves overall safety of an aircraft.

Market Overview and Trends

• The growing IT expenditure among emerging nations and technological advancements for workflow optimization is expected to fuel the demand for advanced analytical systems and this will upsurge the adoption of the aircraft health monitoring market.

• Increasing research & development activities to minimize weight, drag, and fuel consumption of aircraft is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for aircraft health monitoring market growth.

• The increasing application areas for aircraft integrated vehicle health management (IVHM) is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for aircraft health monitoring market.

• Government organizations of numerous countries are taking initiatives to support and promote prominent players to establish commercial aircraft manufacturing facilities.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Availability of real-time information for better decision-making as well as increase in adoption of connected aircraft solutions has enhanced the aircraft health monitoring market size.

• Augmentation in the number of aviation accidents due to the failure of hardware or software systems in aircraft and this has led to increase the need of the aircraft health monitoring which has further increased the hardware and software aircraft health monitoring market share

• Increased need for custom alerting & analysis solutions and growing commercial aircrafts production has driven the aircraft health monitoring market growth.

• A paradigm shift from non-destructive testing to structural health monitoring systems has led to the development of enhanced aircraft health monitoring solutions.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Regulatory clearance and lack of common data standards and risks associated with cyber security may hinder the aircraft health monitoring market growth.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The aircraft health monitoring market is segmented on the aircraft type, operation time, installation, fit, solution, and geography.

Aircraft Type

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Business Jet Market, 2019-2029

• Rotary Wing Market, 2019-2029

• Military Market, 2019-2029

Operation Time

• Real-Time Market, 2019-2029

• Non-Real-Time Market, 2019-2029

Installation

• Onboard Market, 2019-2029

• On Ground Market, 2019-2029

Fit

• Linefit Market, 2019-2029

• Retrofit Market, 2019-2029

Solution

• Hardware Market, 2019-2029

– Sensors Market, 2019-2029

– Avionics Market, 2019-2029

– Flight Data Management Systems Market, 2019-2029

– Connected Aircraft Solutions Market, 2019-2029

– Ground Server Market, 2019-2029

• Software Market, 2019-2029

– Onboard Software Market, 2019-2029

– Diagnostic Flight Data Analysis Market, 2019-2029

– Prognostic Flight Data Analysis Market, 2019-2029

• Services Market, 2019-2029

– Flight Health Data Transmission Market, 2019-2029

– Flight Data Monitoring Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Aircraft Health Monitoring market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• Honeywell Aerospace have announced a new Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) technology, RECON, in order to help the civil and defense helicopter operators in order to ensure aircraft safety and reduce the operating as well as the marginal cost.

• Bombardier Inc. has announced that their customers are benefitting from the C series aircraft health management system in their CS 100 and CS 300 aircraft

Companies covered in the report include:

Air France Klm Engineering & Maintenance

Airbus

Boeing

Cobham

Curtiss-Wright

Embraer

Flight Data Services

Flyht

Freudenberg Group

General Electric

Gogo

Honeywell International

Inmarsat

Iridium

L3 Technologies

Lufthansa Technik

Meggitt

Panasonic

Rockwell Collins

Rolls-Royce

Safran

Sita

Sky Trac

Teledyne Technologies

United Technologies Corporation

