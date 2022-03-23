ViewSonic Showcases its latest AI Solution at BETT to Elevate Students’ Engagement and Wellness in Classrooms

"ViewSonic is fundamentally committed to transforming global digital education and leading educational innovations. We have developed a total EdTech solution by integrating hardware and software. We created the myViewBoard education ecosystem, which currently has more than 5 million global users," said Bonny Cheng, COO of ViewSonic. "Our innovation didn't stop there. ViewSonic embraces emerging technologies and implements them into our education solutions. We observed the issues our users faced with open formats for digital teaching and learning, and from there, we created .olf in hopes that it will be available to all and beneficial to the education industry."

Better Engagement and Wellness with AI Technology

myViewBoard Sens can help schools gain insights into student engagement and foster an active learning environment. It detects students' attentiveness by analyzing human pose and environmental factors that may affect students' focus. These data help teachers make adjustments to their lessons.

As the pandemic continued, student wellness became an increased area of focus. Schools faced challenges with ensuring health and safety in classrooms. With myViewBoard Sens, schools can accurately measure wellness compliance. The data includes temperature, humidity, occupancy rate, audience masking, and close contact index.

To help schools monitor and manage classrooms easily, a dashboard shows these indexes and calculates the engagement and compliance levels in all rooms. If the ratings are not as expected, measures can be taken using the tailored suggestions on the dashboard, such as adjusting lesson plans or teaching environment.

Open Learning Format: Driving Openness in EdTech

The company's myViewBoard platform is cloud-based and operable across multiple operating systems, which includes Windows, Android, and, in the latest update, iOS.

ViewSonic's development of .olf is an extension of the company's open-ecosystem approach. It is an open standard file format that works on any device or digital whiteboarding software. It provides a common and extendable file format that is simple to open, edit, and save. By solving file-conversion and compatibility issues, .olf represents a major breakthrough in the digital learning industry.

Universe: Forging the Future of Learning

Universe By ViewSonic, an interactive 3D world for education, is ViewSonic's latest innovation in education technology. The development started in the first quarter of 2021 when the world was largely impacted by COVID-19, to address the challenges of using incumbent remote learning tools and applications.

Universe is a fit-to-purpose meta-learning space that provides transformative education technology to forge the future of learning. ViewSonic is exploring ways of co-creating with schools across the US, Europe and Greater Asia, such as the School of Education, University of Wolverhampton in the UK to bring this vision to life.

Comprehensive Digital Education Experiences

ViewSonic's products range across the EdTech spectrum, suitable for all kinds of learning setups, whether it is in-class or outside the confines of a traditional classroom.

For in-class engagement, ViewSonic's ViewBoard series of interactive display panels offer an incredible degree of flexibility, ranging in sizes from 24" to 100". Besides the 100" ViewBoard interactive displays, which are usually used for larger venues, ViewSonic's All-in-One Direct View LED Displays range from 108" to 216", and are designed to deliver amazing visual performance. Going even larger, the company's projectors can display images at a scale of up to 300" in a single projection. For remote and hybrid learning setups, ViewSonic offers portable devices such as pen displays and the 16" TD1655 touch monitor, which can be connected both to laptops and mobile devices.

To help assist school administrators in managing digital learning setups, ViewSonic has developed myViewBoard Manager, which allows IT departments to oversee and control their institutions' devices remotely. Using this software, schools can effectively manage their digital learning setup, including remote broadcasting of tailored messages, scheduling device operations, and gathering insights.

Visit ViewSonic at BETT 2022, ExCel London, booth No. SF40. To find more info please visit https://www.viewsonic.com/uk/bett2022.

To learn more about how Universe by ViewSonic can impact your students' learning, please visit https://universe.viewsonic.io/.

