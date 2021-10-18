Vibrating Conveyor Market to Witness Substantial Growth Due to Extensive Requirement in COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging Procedure, Says TMR

- Growing demand for vibrating conveyor to enhance food safety bring considerable growth for the global market

Vibrating Conveyor Market: Growth Summary

The vibrating conveyor market is prognosticated to observe steady growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The growing use of automation in a plethora of industries is projected to present extensive growth opportunities for the vibrating conveyor market.

Key features of vibrating conveyors such as easy to maintain and extensive robustness are anticipated to increase the growth rate of the global market. Furthermore, other features such as less power consumption and a simple structure attract considerable growth for the vibrating conveyor market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a thorough research on various factors associated with the growth of the vibrating conveyor market. The analysts at TMR expect the global market for vibrating conveyor to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The vibrating conveyor market is expected to cross the value of US$ 706.1 Mn by 2031.

The growing concerns regarding food security due to the pandemic has led to an increase in the demand for vibrating conveyors for enhancing sanitization. This factor will determine the growth trajectory of the vibrating conveyor market. Manufacturers in the vibrating conveyor market are also focusing on developing customized vibrating conveyors to gain a competitive advantage over others. Companies in the vibrating conveyor market are also focusing on the patented drive technology to offer more features and convenience to consumers. Furthermore, the demand for vibrating conveyors is expanding for use in warehouse management systems and manufacturing of execution systems, which is projected to propel the growth of the global market.

Key Findings of Report

Growing Demand for Vibratory Feeders in COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging Presents Array of Growth Opportunities

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many vaccine manufacturers are increasing their production capacities for providing maximum vaccines to inoculate as many people as possible in the shortest timeframe. Vibrating conveyors are used in COVID-19 vaccine packaging for maximizing uptime. Thus, the rising popularity of vibrating conveyor in vaccine packaging is expected to serve as a growth booster during the forecast period.

Increasing Utilization of Customized Electromechanical Vibrating Conveyors in Dewatering Applications to Offer Growth

Pet food industries, iron and steel quarries, and other dewatering and screening applications are utilizing customized electromechanical vibrating conveyors to meet their specific needs. Furthermore, the advantages of these conveyors make them an ideal fit among these applications, eventually assuring new growth opportunities.

Vibrating Conveyor Market in Asia Pacific to Witness Substantial Growth

Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region is prognosticated to offer considerable growth for the vibrating conveyor market. Asia Pacific comprises many countries, which are emerging economies. The emergence of countries such as India and China as significant manufacturing hubs is expected to improve the growth trajectory of the vibrating conveyor market. The Cushman & Wakefield's 2021 Global Manufacturing Risk Index revealed that India overtook the U.S. to become the second-most preferred manufacturing hub for vibrating conveyors in the world. Thus, these aspects are projected to be major growth boosters for the vibrating conveyor market.

Some well-entrenched players in the vibrating conveyor market are Sinfonia Technology Co., Ltd., Bruks Siwertell Group, ALVIBRA A/S, General Kinematics Corporation, Vibra Schultheis GmbH & Co., etc., Heat and Control, Inc., and Triple/S Dynamics, Inc.

Global Vibrating Conveyor Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Light/Medium Duty Vibrating Conveyor

Heavy Duty Vibrating Conveyor

By Drive Mechanism

Cranks/Springs

Electromagnets

Others

By End-use Industry

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverages

Bakery Products



Confection and Candy



Fruits and Vegetables



Meat & Seafood



Snack Food



Others

Pharmaceutical

Rubber Industry

Wood Industry

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

