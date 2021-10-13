Veterinary Supplements Market to be worth US$ 13.76 billion by 2031, Increasing Demand for Natural Supplements and Products with Prebiotic Content to Bolster Market Growth, Says TMR

- Private sector plays a crucial role in the improvement of animal health owing to government initiatives providing interest-free, long-term loans

- Due to a surge in adoption of pet animals by households and considerable animal healthcare spending in Europe, the veterinary supplements market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary supplements refer to products such as pills and capsules that address nutritional deficiencies in animals. Increased disposable income, along with rising pet adoption is likely to drive the global veterinary supplements market in the years to come. In the recent years, the number of pet owners has risen dramatically throughout the world.

As livestock keepers and pet owners are becoming more aware of optimal animal health, manufacturers are seeing a surge in the demand for veterinary supplements. Producers of veterinary supplements, on the other hand, must address the problem of big, unregulated products proliferating in retail outlets and shops. As a result, producers are strengthening their packaging, branding, television advertising, and marketing tactics in order to raise awareness about unregulated products in the market.

The global veterinary supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, from 2021 and 2031. eCommerce and Internet sales are assisting veterinary supplement companies in expanding their income prospects. The necessary inclusion of minerals and vitamins in supplements to promote the health and welfare of dogs is becoming widely recognized.

Key Findings of Market Report

Veterinarians and Nutritionists Collaborate to Produce Natural Veterinary Supplements

The veterinary supplement industry is expanding as people become more conscious of flexitarian diets, environment-friendly packaging, and recycled materials. Purina beyond Nature's Protein, which blends insect protein with plant protein from millet and fava beans, as well as chicken, has grown in popularity as a way to satisfy the nutritional needs of cats and dogs. Nutritionists and veterinarians are collaborating to create natural veterinary supplements, which is likely to fuel entrepreneurship culture in the global veterinary supplement market.

Since pet owners are becoming more environmentally concerned, the trend of sustainable packaging is rapidly expanding.For the packaging of wet pet food, makers are turning to recyclable flexible pouches. Pet food with nutritious supplements is now available through smartphone applications, which are being downloaded by users.

Natural Veterinary Supplements Beneficial for Pets Suffering from Kidney Disease

The market environment is changing dramatically as a result of natural ingredient-powered nutritional supplements. Manufacturers are now developing dietary supplements for home-cooked meals. Integrative Veterinary Innovations, a veterinary supplement company, is collaborating with board-certified medical physicians to capitalize on income potential in animal nutrition.

Natural supplements are becoming increasingly popular. Manufacturers are developing new supplements for pets that contain low-phosphorous protein sources and natural calcium.Due to difficulties with kidney disease and other health disorders in dogs, such supplements are becoming a viable option to high-protein or phosphorous-restricted diets. Red algae and maerl, which are responsibly gathered from cold waters of Iceland's shore, are used in the development of natural supplements.

Veterinary Supplements Market: Growth Drivers

The global veterinary supplements market is being pushed by a growing knowledge among pet owners about need of shunning unhealthy pet food products and preference for products that contain prebiotics. Demand for pet dietary supplements is predicted to rise, as they become more widely available in retail outlets, boosting market development.

Makers of veterinary supplements are increasing their ability to produce vitamin tonics that aid in the enhancement of egg production in layers.Manufacturers, on the other hand, are developing vitamin A supplements for sheep, goats, and cows. They are ramping up the production of energy tonics that support fertility and growth of bones.

Veterinary Supplements Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

General Mills Inc .

. Nestlé Group

Diamond Pet Foods Inc

Nutri-Vet, LLC

Mars, Incorporated

P.S. Healthcare

Veterinary Supplements Market: Segmentation

Supplement Type

Antioxidants

Vitamins

Proteins/Amino Acids

Enzymes

Probiotics

Essential Fatty Acids

Application/Benefit area

Immunity

Skin/Coat

Joint Health/Mobility

Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock

Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Channels

Online Channels

