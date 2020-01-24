Vervotech to Propel the Travel Industry With UNICA

Vervotech Set to launch AI-based Fully Automated Hotel Mapping Platform at Travel Technology Europe (TTE), 2020

PUNE, India, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vervotech, an emerging bootstrapped startup, is set to exhibit at Travel Technology Europe in London on the 26th of February 2020. Vervotech's executives will be available at Stand TTLP4 to discuss how their technology platform can transform travel businesses.

The Vervotech team will be exhibiting UNICA - a fully automated solution that is solving one of the most challenging problems of the hotel distribution. UNICA is empowered by machine learning that enables travel agencies to avoid duplicate hotels across suppliers, avoid costly mistakes of bad mapping and improve user experience by showing opinionated content for every hotel in real-time.

Learn more about UNICA: https://www.vervotech.com/unica/

"We're excited to exhibit at an industry-leading show like Travel Technology Europe. The exhibition will present us with more opportunity to connect with like-minded decision-makers," said Marvel Puri, VP (Sales & Business Development). Even though the expo is in a month, the preparations at Vervotech are in place to ensure that this opportunity is maximized to the best of their ability.

About Vervotech:

Established in 2018, Vervotech was founded by a team of passionate entrepreneurs, who came in with a collective experience of several decades in the travel technology industry. Vervotech aims at collaborating closely with travel agencies to help solve complex problems by leveraging artificial intelligence, putting data at the core of decision making and being laser-focused on their clients' business.

About Travel Technology Europe:

Travel Technology Europe, held annually in London for 16 years, is Europe's largest specialized exhibition and conference bringing together 6,000+ travel technology professionals. This long-established and reputable event connects travel technology buyers and managers with the suppliers, knowledge, and contacts to help innovate for the future of travel.

It is the largest travel technology event in Europe, allowing travel technology buyers and managers to evaluate thousands of products and services from over 100 global travel brands and innovative start-up companies across the travel technology sector.

