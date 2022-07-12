Venous Stents Current Market is expected to display a steady growth by 2027|CAGR: 9.2%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Venous Stents Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Technology (Iliac Vein Stent Technology and Wallstent Technology); Application (Leg, Chest, Abdomen, Others); Diseases (Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis, Post Thrombotic Syndrome, Others); Region/Country.

The venous stents market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the venous stents market. The venous stents market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the venous stents market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Vascular disorders are more prevalent in developed countries as compared to economically weaker countries mostly because of the lifestyle differences between the two communities. The rise of venous diseases like post-thrombotic syndrome, chronic deep vein thrombosis, May-Thurner syndrome, Hemodialysis/arteriovenous fistulae, nutcracker syndrome, etc. play a huge role in the growth of the venous stents market. According to the center for disease control and prevention, 60,000-100,000 individuals in the United States die from deep vein thrombosis every year. Venous stents can help cure these diseases. The prevalence of vascular diseases is constantly rising boosting the market growth. Major constraints in the market include the lack of awareness of venous stents and the high cost of stenting

COVID-19 Impact

Before the pandemic, vascular disease treatments could be elective, urgent, and emergent in nature. Elective Procedures performed routinely also included venous stenting. Urgent and emergent cases combined with nonelective arterial disease comprise approximately 30%-50% of vascular surgery practices. The timelines and efficacy of care were disrupted due to the pandemic. Physicians were in the dilemma of bringing patients to the hospital due to the potential Covid-19 exposure. Also, hospital resources should more appropriately be utilized for covid-related-admissions. Even the outpatient vascular services and office-based laboratories were severely affected mostly for elective venous treatments. In a global survey by ng et al., vascular surgeons reported an 86.9% downscale or suspension of services due to the pandemic.

The global venous stents market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on technology, the venous stents market is bifurcated into Illiac Vein Stent Technology and Wallstent Technology. The Wallstent segment held a significant share in the market in 2020.. Wallstents have been the most common stent type available since a very long time. More than 50% of the patients get Wallstent in the United States .

Based on application, the venous stents market is fragmented into legs, chest, abdomen, and others. In 2020, the legs segment accounted for a majority share in the market. Key factors that made the leg segment the frontrunner is the increasing prevalence of deep vein thrombosis. An estimated 900,000 people could be affected by DVT in the United States every year. Additionally, about 33% of the people with cured DVT had a recurrence within 10 years.

every year. Additionally, about 33% of the people with cured DVT had a recurrence within 10 years. Based on disease, the venous stents market is fragmented into chronic deep vein thrombosis, post thrombotic syndrome, and others. The chronic deep vein segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The key factor increasing the occurrence of chronic deep vein thrombosis is the increasing geriatric population. Age plays a major factor in this disease as the elderly are more likely to have DVT the aging population is the reason for the growth in the segment.

Venous Stents Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , United Kingdom , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of APAC)

( , , , , and Rest of APAC) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the venous stents Market, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide penetration in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. North America constitutes a major market for the venous stents industry in 2020 owing to the increase in the aging population in North America and the availability of Medicare reimbursement facilities in the region which is increasing the market growth.

The major players targeting the market include

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG

Cook Medical

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Cordis

Jotec GmBH

Abbott Laboratories

Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmBH

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the venous stents market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the venous stents market?

Which factors are influencing the venous stents market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the venous stents market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the venous stents market?

What are the demanding global regions of the venous stents market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.