VIENTIANE, Laos, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many deaf children in Laos are unable to attend school due to discrimination, shortage of qualified teachers trained in deaf education or sign language, and an inability to pay school fees. Hands of Hope School for the Deaf was founded in 2010 by Sophaphone Heuanglith, who wanted to provide education and opportunity for deaf youth in Laos.

Vantage Foundation Partners with Hands of Hope Laos to Empower Deaf Youth Through Inclusive Education

Hands of Hope aims to equip these students with academic and vocational skills so they can support themselves and contribute to society. The school provides a supportive environment, providing them with free education, housing, meals, and medical care. In this nurturing environment, there are no barriers – only connection and acceptance. The children live, learn, eat and grow together, building not just language skills but a sense of belonging, confidence and social connections.

Vantage Foundation met with Sophaphone Heuanglith, Founder of Hands of Hope Laos, to discuss the organization's commitment to support and nurture these children who have suffered from the society's discrimination. Recognizing the meaningful work that Hands of Hope Laos has established, Vantage Foundation hope to help raise awareness about the needs and potential of deaf children, creating an inclusive opportunity to help support the deaf community.

"Every child deserves to be seen, heard, and valued," said Sophaphone Heuanglith, Founder of Hands of Hope Laos. "At our school, we don't just teach language – we help our students discover their voice, their confidence, and their place in the world."

"Hands of Hope represents the kind of impact we aim to support through the Vantage Foundation," added Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "We are proud to stand beside Sophaphone and her team to help break down barriers and create lasting opportunity for these children."

This collaboration reflects Vantage Foundation's continued mission to champion inclusive initiatives that uplift underserved communities. By investing in education and empowerment, we hope to create a more equitable future – one where every child, regardless of ability, has the chance to succeed. To learn more about Hands of Hope Laos, visit https://www.facebook.com/HOHlao/ .

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683311/Vantage_Foundation_Partners_Hands_Hope_Laos_Empower_Deaf_Youth_Through.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299654/Vantage_Foundation_Logo.jpg