Banking Academy of Vietnam and Vantage Foundation Formalised Strategic Partnership to Advance Financial Education

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Banking Academy of Vietnam (BAV) and Vantage Foundation officially formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a signing ceremony held at the Banking Academy's headquarters in Hanoi on 16 December. The agreement establishes a collaboration framework to support future educational initiatives, with programme execution planned for 2026.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders and representatives from both institutions. Representing the Banking Academy of Vietnam were Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Thi Hoang Anh, Acting President; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Phuong, Vice President; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Viet Dung, Director of the Banking Research Institute; and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Ngoc Thang, Head of the Human Resources Department. Vantage Foundation was represented by Mr. Adam Siew, Vice President of Business Development; Mr. Floyd Wang, Chief Representative in Vietnam; and Ms. Monica Wang, Head of Global Projects Department.

The event commenced with a formal reception and introduction of delegates, followed by introductory videos presenting the missions and institutional strengths of both BAV and Vantage. These presentations set the context for a partnership grounded in shared priorities around education, capacity building, and long-term human capital development.

Opening remarks were delivered by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Thi Hoang Anh, who reaffirmed the Banking Academy's commitment to collaboration with international partners to enhance academic quality and practical relevance in financial education. This was followed by remarks from Mr. Adam Siew, who highlighted the growing importance of education in preparing future talent for an increasingly data-driven and technology-enabled financial sector. He noted that education plays a critical role in sustainable development, particularly as artificial intelligence and data analytics reshape financial decision-making.

The highlight of the ceremony was the formal signing of the strategic cooperation agreement, officially confirming the partnership between the two institutions. The MoU outlines areas of collaboration including joint development of educational programmes, mobilisation of international expertise and resources, and coordinated communication efforts to promote the value of financial education.

As an initial programme concept under the partnership framework, BAV and Vantage plan to collaborate on a one-day training titled "Financial Data Analysis and Decision-Making in the Era of AI." The programme is tentatively scheduled for late February to early March 2025 and will be conducted in person at the Banking Academy of Vietnam in Hanoi, with online participation available for other cities. Participants will receive a certificate of completion, and the programme is expected to be rolled out in collaboration with other leading Vietnamese universities.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic exchange of flowers and commemorative gifts, an official group photo, and networking among representatives. The event serves solely as an official announcement of the strategic partnership and does not involve course delivery, training implementation, or student activities at this stage.

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Banking Academy of Vietnam

The Banking Academy of Vietnam (BAV) is a leading public higher education institution specialising in banking, finance, economics, and business administration. Established under the State Bank of Vietnam, BAV has played a pivotal role in developing the nation's financial and banking workforce. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, applied research, and industry relevance, the Academy serves as a key talent pipeline for Vietnam's public and private financial sectors.

For more information, please visit https://en.hvnh.edu.vn/

