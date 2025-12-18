SYDNEY, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting children and families in vulnerable circumstances through a recent collaboration with Team Building with Purpose, who ran a group corporate volunteering session on behalf of their charity partner, Starlight Children's Foundation Sydney. Starlight is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to bringing happiness and hope to seriously ill children through play, creativity, and entertainment.

Vantage Foundation Spreads Festive Cheer to Children with Starlight Sydney Initiative

Through the session, Vantage Foundation volunteers came together during the festive season to prepare and gift-wrap special toy hampers known as Sparkle Packs for children supported under the Starlight program. A total of 10 volunteers took part in the initiative, collectively helping to provide a special gift and Christmas cheer to 27 sick children in hospital.

The Sparkle Packs included LEGO sets, educational toys and books, card games, and colouring materials. Adding a personal touch, volunteers also included handwritten messages in each pack, sharing words of encouragement and warmth with the children receiving them.

In addition to the hands-on volunteering effort, the initiative delivered a direct financial benefit to the charity. As Team Building with Purpose shares 50% of its net profit from each session with its charity partner, Starlight Children's Foundation also received at least AUD 500 (plus GST). This contribution enables the charity to provide special Arts & Crafts kits for 25 sick children in hospital, extending the impact of the initiative beyond the festive season.

The collaboration comes at a time when the festive season can bring heightened anxiety for children and families facing serious illness. While the holidays are often associated with celebration, they can also amplify feelings of uncertainty and emotional strain. Through this initiative, Vantage Foundation aimed to help ease that burden by delivering moments of happiness and reassurance when they are needed most.

Steven Xie, Executive Director of the Vantage Foundation, shared, "The festive season can be particularly difficult for children who are unwell and for their families. By partnering with Starlight Children's Foundation, we wish to bring a sense of joy, comfort, and normalcy through something as simple—yet powerful—as play. We hope these Sparkle Packs serve as a reminder to the children that they are not alone."

Vantage Foundation continues to support charitable organisations and community initiatives around the world. With every project, the Foundation remains focused on creating positive impact and delivering comfort and opportunities to communities, particularly children and families facing difficult circumstances.

Through collaborations like this with Starlight Children's Foundation Sydney, Vantage Foundation remains dedicated to making a tangible difference—one small act of kindness at a time.

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

