JAKARTA, Indonesian, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its commitment to meaningful community impact, Vantage Foundation has partnered with KDM Foundation, a Jakarta-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of homeless children through education, creativity, and sustainable living.

Vantage Foundation Joins Hands with KDM Foundation to Empower Street Children in Jakarta ‘Pepe Doll’ art project, created in partnership with local brand Tulisan to raise funds to provide to the children in need.

During a recent visit to the KDM campus, Vantage Foundation team members were welcomed by Sotar Sinaga, Director of KDM Foundation, who shared the organisation's holistic approach to youth development. More than just a shelter, KDM offers an immersive and empowering environment where children are encouraged to explore their potential through activities like painting, handcrafting, football, and environmental education.

The visit offered a closer look at KDM's impressive self-sustaining ecosystem, which includes a small farm with chickens and catfish, alongside an organic waste management system. These initiatives not only serve practical needs, but also educate the children about sustainability, responsibility, and self-reliance.

A particularly moving moment was learning about the 'Pepe Doll' art project, created in partnership with local brand Tulisan. Inspired by the story of a young girl seeking food on the streets, proceeds from the sale of the dolls directly support KDM's mission to provide education and shelter to children in need.

KDM's outreach begins far beyond its campus walls. One of its most effective engagement tools is football – not simply as a sport, but as a platform to teach discipline, cooperation, and teamwork. By organising matches in the community, KDM builds trust and opens the door for vulnerable youth to find safety, guidance, and purpose.

"We don't call it fundraising – we call it friend raising," said Sotar Sinaga, Director of KDM Foundation. "Without friends, we cannot run our school or sustain these life-changing projects. It's the community that keeps us going."

Through this partnership, Vantage Foundation is proud to stand alongside KDM Foundation in its mission to create a brighter future for Indonesia's underserved children. The joy, resilience, and creativity witnessed during the visit deeply moved the Vantage team and reaffirmed the importance of investing in early, inclusive support for at-risk youth.

"The environment at KDM is filled with hope and opportunity," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "Every child we met carried a spark of potential and it's through partnerships like this that we can help them realise it. We are honoured to support KDM's incredible work and help amplify their impact."

Together, Vantage Foundation and KDM are not just building shelter – they're building futures, confidence, and connection. This collaboration marks another meaningful step in Vantage Foundation's ongoing journey to uplift communities and create lasting change.

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

