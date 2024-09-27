BANGKOK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their recent partnership, the Vantage Foundation has connected V&A Solution AEC Co Ltd (or "V&A Solution") with Metta Home to host an interactive, engaging, and educational event for the children.

A representative from V&A Solution began the day with a simple talk on how to manage money wisely, offering the children helpful advice on saving and spending responsibly. After the session, the children enjoyed a lunch from McDonald's, which added to the lively and positive atmosphere of the day.

Vantage Foundation Connects V&A Solution with Metta Home for a Day of Fun and Learning

The event concluded with a range of fun-filled games, including Thai childhood favourites such as Captain's Ball, a memory game, and a balancing water balloon race. The children enthusiastically participated, filling the afternoon with laughter, teamwork, and excitement. The games not only entertained the children but also encouraged cooperation and strengthened their bonds with each other.

Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation, said, "At Vantage Foundation, we focus on connecting local companies with local charities so they can give back directly to their communities. Facilitating partnerships like the one between V&A Solution and Metta Home allows us to bring positive, lasting experiences to these children and create deeper connections within the community."

Pomme Natchaphan, Thailand Country Manager for V&A Solution said, "We were thrilled to spend the day with the children at Metta Home. Teaching them about good money habits was just one part of the day, but seeing their excitement during the games and lunch was truly the highlight. It was a pleasure to give back, and we are thankful to Vantage Foundation for connecting us with Metta Home."

Pakorn Romruen, Head of Home for the Observed Juveniles, Metta Home said, "Today's activities provided an important balance of education and recreation, contributing to the children's overall development. Events like this not only help foster essential life skills such as teamwork and social interaction but also bring much-needed positivity to their daily lives. We are thankful to V&A Solution and Vantage Foundation for their support in creating a meaningful and enriching experience for the children in our care."

By connecting local companies like V&A Solution with Metta Home, the Vantage Foundation continues its mission of raising awareness of invisible challenges, such as depression, anxiety, and loneliness, that often contribute to social immobility and struggle. Through partnerships and meaningful events, the Foundation aims to provide young people with the support and experiences they need to thrive.

For more information on how to support Metta Home, please visit the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection's official website.

