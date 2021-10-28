Valmet chosen as the second most attractive employer by the engineering professionals in Finland

HELSINKI, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Valmet has been chosen as the second most attractive employer by the Finnish engineering professionals. The ranking was published in Universum's annual survey, which is the biggest employer attractiveness survey in Finland. Earlier this year in another Universum study Valmet was chosen as the third most attractive employer by the engineering students in Finland. The positive development of Valmet's attractiveness in both target groups, the engineering students and engineering professionals, is a great achievement, since both are very important to Valmet's continued success now and in the future.

Valmet's employer value proposition is based on working together across teams, units and locations. Working together is not only Valmet's strength, but also the foundation for delivering the complex and demanding customer projects successfully. Valmet's diverse teams of industry experts and professionals want to make a difference with innovative, sustainable products and solutions that move the whole industry forward.

"We are very proud to be recognized as a top employer in Finland. Our growth, an active job market and Valmet's continued high level of internal mobility have meant that we are constantly looking for talent. Hiring the right people with the best fit is important to secure our future success, and this recognition will support our recruitment efforts. A good employer brand is rooted in engaged personnel, and that is an area we'll continue to emphasize moving forward. I want to thank everyone at Valmet for contributing to the development of our company culture and making it visible by working together every day," says Julia Macharey, Valmet's Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development.

Valmet is growing and always on the look-out for fresh talent

Valmet has job opportunities for talented people around the world. Currently there are around 200 open positions globally. We are looking for professionals with a background in various industries and potential to grow within our global and diverse team.

Information about Universum

Universum is a global leader in employer branding. Its services include actionable research, strategic consulting, and data-driven communications and social media solutions for talent branding, sourcing, and analytics. On an annual basis, Universum surveys over 1,000,000 students and professionals world-wide.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our more than 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland, and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

