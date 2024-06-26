Urinalysis Market Worth USD 6.8 Billion by 2029: Growth Drivers, Key Players, and Trends | MarketsandMarkets™



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153479294

Browse in-depth TOC on "Urinalysis Market"

483 - Tables

49 - Figures

390 - Pages

Product Segmentation in the Urinalysis Market: Consumables and Instruments

The urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables, including pregnancy & fertility kits, dipsticks, reagents, and disposables, dominated the market in 2023. These products are essential for routine testing in hospitals, clinics, and labs, especially for chronic disease monitoring.

Test Types Driving Market Growth: Biochemical, Sediment, and Pregnancy Tests

The urinalysis market is categorized by test types such as biochemical, sediment, and pregnancy & fertility tests. In 2023, pregnancy & fertility tests held the largest market share due to increasing awareness and adoption of home testing options, particularly in developing regions.

Application Insights: Disease Screening Leads Market Demand

Disease screening, including for conditions like UTIs and kidney ailments, accounted for the predominant share of the urinalysis market in 2023. The necessity for regular monitoring of chronic conditions fuels the demand for urinalysis, supporting this segment's growth.

Regional Analysis and Growth Projections: Asia Pacific Shows Highest Potential

The urinalysis market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR, driven by governmental initiatives to enhance healthcare accessibility and fund research in disease diagnostics.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153479294

Market Leaders Driving Innovation and Expansion

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Cardinal Health (US) emerge as key players in the urinalysis market. In 2023, Siemens Healthineers AG led the market with its extensive product portfolio and strategic investments in research and development. The company's partnerships and expansions reinforce its market dominance, enhancing technological integration across its offerings.

Roche's Dominance in Biochemical Urinalysis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) maintains a significant market share in biochemical urinalysis through its diverse portfolio of urine analyzers and test strips. The company's focus on innovation and substantial investments in R&D underscores its leadership position, bolstered by a robust global distribution network facilitating widespread product accessibility.

Cardinal Health's Strategic Initiatives for Market Expansion

Cardinal Health (US) secured a prominent position in the urinalysis market by optimizing its global supply chain and expanding self-manufacturing capabilities. Notably, the establishment of new distribution centers in Central Ohio in April 2023 exemplifies the company's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and supporting its US Medical Products and Distribution segments.

Sysmex Corporation Launches Advanced Urine Analyzer

In September 2022, Sysmex Corporation introduced the UF-1500 Fully Automated Urine Particle Analyzer, enhancing diagnostic capabilities in urine sediment testing. This innovation underscores Sysmex's commitment to advancing automated diagnostic solutions for accurate and efficient urine analysis.

Quidel Corporation Expands Diagnostic Portfolio through Acquisition

In May 2022, Quidel Corporation (US) expanded its diagnostic portfolio with the acquisition of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US). This strategic move bolsters Quidel's expertise in cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, reinforcing its leadership in the global diagnostics market.

Siemens Healthineers and Unilabs Forge Strategic Partnership

In February 2023, Siemens Healthineers partnered with Unilabs in a multi-year agreement to modernize Unilabs' healthcare infrastructure. This collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer service across Unilabs' extensive testing network, leveraging Siemens Healthineers' innovative diagnostic solutions.

Cardinal Health Expands Distribution Network for Enhanced Market Reach

Cardinal Health (US) announced in April 2023 the opening of two new distribution centers in Central Ohio. These facilities support Cardinal Health's Medical segment and At-home Solutions businesses, optimizing its global supply chain to meet growing demand and strengthen market leadership.

Siemens Healthineers Innovates with New Erlangen Innovation Center

In July 2023, Siemens Healthineers inaugurated the Erlangen Innovation Center in Germany, focusing on open innovation initiatives. The center fosters collaborations with clinical, academic partners, and startups to drive advancements in healthcare technologies and solutions.

For more information, inquire now! Inquire Now

Related Reports:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

Life Science Instrumentation Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Stoma Care Market

Get access to the latest updates on Urinalysis Companies and Urinalysis Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg