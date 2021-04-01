Unchained Labs makes another big splash with Big Tuna in gene therapy and vaccines!

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting researchers the right tool for the job, launched its new gene therapy and vaccine applications on the Big Tuna platform today. Big Tuna is already the ultimate buffer exchange platform for biologics, and now it can take on buffer exchange, concentration and clean-up of adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

AAVs are produced at low concentrations and need to be concentrated up for characterization. LNPs are made in the presence of ethanol which needs to be cleared out quickly to keep them stable. Both are tough to handle due to their large size and how fast their buffers flow through filtration membranes. Big Tuna's new high molecular weight cutoff plates, concentration application and tunable pressure settings make it perfectly dialed in for these molecules.

"The use of AAVs and LNPs for gene therapies and vaccines is literally booming," said Taegen Clary, VP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Researchers developing these complex molecules need better tools to clean them up, concentrate to dosable levels and get them into formulations that solve cold chain issues. With the new features on Big Tuna, researchers can now fully automate these steps in their workflow and ditch the slow and manual ways of the past."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

