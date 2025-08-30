Ultrasound AI Market worth $6.88 billion by 2030 with 24.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ultrasound AI Market, valued at US$1.95 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 24.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$6.88 billion by the end of the period. The growth of the Ultrasound AI market is fueled by the surging demand for faster, more accurate, and non-invasive imaging solutions, particularly for the early detection and monitoring of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological disorders, and diabetes. Rapid advancements in ML and AI enable highly automated image interpretation, superior image resolution, and real-time analytics, reducing reliance on skilled operators and minimizing diagnostic errors. The growing adoption of portable and point-of-care AI-powered ultrasound devices improves healthcare accessibility in rural and underserved regions.

By product type, the market is segmented by product type into AI-enabled ultrasound systems and AI-enabled solutions/software. The AI-enabled solutions/software are segmented into image evaluation software, radiology software, workflow planning & support software, and other AI solutions. The AI-enabled solutions/software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to easy upgradation compared to hardware systems. Software platforms can be enhanced with new algorithms, clinical applications, and compliance features through regular updates, allowing providers to keep pace with evolving diagnostic needs without significant capital expenditures.

By application, the market is segmented, by application, into radiology/general imaging, OB/GYN, cardiology, orthopedic & musculoskeletal, urology, and other applications. The OB/GYN segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the critical role of ultrasound in prenatal care, fetal monitoring, and gynecological assessments. AI-powered ultrasound systems provide automated measurements, enhanced image quality, anomaly detection, and predictive analytics, enabling clinicians to deliver faster, more accurate, and consistent evaluations. The routine use of ultrasound in prenatal check-ups, with growing awareness of early detection benefits and the need for efficient, reliable imaging, drives strong adoption.

By geography, the market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the region is supported by the rapid adoption of portable and point-of-care ultrasound devices, strong collaboration between healthcare providers, AI developers, and academic institutions, and high healthcare expenditure, enabling investment in advanced imaging technologies. Established reimbursement frameworks, early integration of AI into clinical workflows, and robust IT infrastructure for seamless connectivity with hospital systems such as PACS and electronic health records also contribute to its dominance.

GE Healthcare (US):

GE Healthcare is a key player in the ultrasound AI market, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enhance imaging accuracy, workflow efficiency, and diagnostic confidence. The company integrates AI-driven tools into its ultrasound systems to automate measurements, improve image quality, and assist clinicians in faster decision-making. GE Healthcare's focus on developing portable and point-of-care ultrasound solutions, with its global presence and strong R&D capabilities, positions it as a leader in expanding access to AI-enabled ultrasound across hospitals, clinics, and remote healthcare settings worldwide.

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Philips Healthcare is a major contributor to the ultrasound AI market, focusing on integrating artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to improve diagnostic precision, workflow efficiency, and patient outcomes. Its AI-powered ultrasound systems offer automated measurements, enhanced image quality, and intelligent clinical decision support, helping clinicians perform faster and more accurate assessments. Philips emphasizes innovation in portable and point-of-care ultrasound devices, enabling broader access to high-quality imaging in hospitals, clinics, and remote settings. It also leverages its strong global presence and research capabilities to drive the adoption of AI-enabled ultrasound solutions.

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Siemens Healthineers is a leading player in the ultrasound AI market, focusing on integrating artificial intelligence and advanced imaging technologies to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and support clinical decision-making. Its AI-enabled ultrasound systems provide automated measurements, improved image quality, and real-time analytics, helping clinicians deliver faster and more precise assessments. Siemens Healthineers also emphasizes innovation in portable and point-of-care ultrasound devices, expanding access to quality imaging across hospitals, clinics, and remote healthcare settings, leveraging its global presence and strong R&D capabilities to adopt AI-powered ultrasound solutions.

