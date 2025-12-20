Oil and Gas NDT and Inspection Market worth $6.20 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Oil and Gas NDT and Inspection Market is projected to expand steadily from USD 4.06 billion in 2025 to USD 6.20 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Browse 160 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Oil and Gas NDT and Inspection Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Oil and Gas NDT and Inspection Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 4.06 billion

USD 4.06 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.20 billion

USD 6.20 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.8%

Oil and Gas NDT and Inspection Market Trends & Insights:

The market is driven by the increasing need to prevent leaks, corrosion failures, and unplanned shutdowns, especially across aging assets and high-pressure systems. The emphasis on long-term asset integrity, operational efficiency, and environmental compliance is accelerating demand for NDT solutions, supporting steady market expansion across the oil and gas value chain.

By Technique, the ultrasonic testing segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By type, the transmission pipelines type is expected to register the fastest growth.

By service, the inspection services segment dominated the oil and gas NDT and inspection market in 2024.

By region, North America accounted for 33.4% of the oil and gas NDT and inspection market in 2024.

The oil and gas industry is rapidly adopting advanced NDT technologies to enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of inspections. Techniques such as phased-array ultrasonics, digital radiography, and automated ultrasonic testing provide deeper defect detection and more consistent results than manual methods. AI/ML and IoT-enabled systems enable automated defect recognition, real-time analytics, and predictive maintenance insights. Robotics, crawlers, and drones support inspections in hazardous, offshore, and hard-to-access environments, improving worker safety and reducing the need for shutdowns. Permanent monitoring sensors and digital twins further enhance continuous asset health visibility. These innovations collectively reduce operational risk, cut costs, and ensure higher compliance and asset integrity across oil & gas operations.

"Transmission pipelines hold the largest market share in 2024."

Transmission pipelines hold the largest market share in the 2024 oil & gas NDT and inspection market due to their vast global network and critical role in transporting hydrocarbons over long distances. These pipelines operate under high pressure, making integrity management a top priority for regulators and operators. Aging infrastructure, particularly in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, necessitates regular inspections to prevent leaks and failures. Mandatory in-line inspections, corrosion monitoring, weld evaluation, and defect detection drive continuous demand for NDT. Operators are increasingly utilizing advanced tools, such as MFL, ultrasonic ILI, drones, and digital analytics, to enhance reliability.

"The ultrasonic testing segment holds the largest market share in 2024 in the oil and gas NDT and inspection market."

The ultrasonic testing (UT) segment holds the largest market share in the 2024 oil & gas NDT and inspection market due to its wide applicability across pipelines, tanks, pressure vessels, welds, and critical infrastructure. UT is preferred for detecting corrosion, wall thinning, cracking, and internal flaws with high precision and reliability. The technique supports both manual and automated inspection, including phased-array UT and in-line ultrasonic tools used extensively in transmission pipeline integrity programs. Its ability to inspect thick materials, deliver real-time results, and operate without radiation hazards makes it a top choice among operators. Growing use of advanced UT, such as PAUT, TOFD, and AUT, further expands its adoption. Overall, the versatility, accuracy, and safety advantages of ultrasonic testing reinforce its dominance in the 2024 market.

"Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030."

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the oil & gas NDT and inspection industry from 2025 to 2030, driven by the rapid expansion of energy infrastructure and pipeline networks in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Australia. Increasing exploration, refinery construction, and petrochemical projects are boosting demand for NDT services. The presence of aging assets such as pipelines, offshore platforms, and storage facilities further increases inspection needs. Stringent government regulations on safety, environmental compliance, and leak prevention are also supporting market growth. Adoption of advanced technologies such as phased-array UT, robotics, drones, and AI-enabled analytics enhances inspection efficiency and reduces downtime. These combined factors make Asia Pacific the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in oil & gas NDT and inspection companies such as SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Baker Hughes Company (US), Applus+ (Spain), Intertek Group plc (UK), MISTRAS Group (US), Ashtead Technology (Scotland), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), DEKRA (Germany), Comet Group (Switzerland), Cygnus Instruments Ltd. (UK), Element Materials Technology (UK), Helmut Fischer GmbH (Germany), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), and Sonatest (UK).

