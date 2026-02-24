Home Automation System Market worth $80.73 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Home Automation System Market is projected to reach USD 80.73 billion by 2032, growing from USD 57.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Home Automation System Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Home Automation System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 57.71 billion

USD 57.71 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 80.73 billion

USD 80.73 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 5.8%

Home Automation System Market Trends & Insights:

The home automation system market is expanding due to changing lifestyles and a growing emphasis on remote home management. Consumers increasingly prefer automated solutions that allow for real-time monitoring and control of security systems, lighting, and appliances through mobile devices. Rising labor costs and busy schedules are driving demand for homes that are automated and self-managing. The integration of voice control and AI-driven automation enhances ease of use.

By Residence Type, the multi-family segment accounted for a larger market share (54.8%) than the single-family segment in 2025.

By System Type, the behavioral segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR (5.7%) than the proactive segment during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth (7.4%) during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=469

Market growth is driven by the increasing need for energy-efficient, secure, and convenient management of residential environments. The rising adoption of smart devices, connected home platforms, and AI-enabled automation is also fueling the demand across lighting, HVAC, security, entertainment, and energy management applications. Moreover, advancements in IoT connectivity, wireless protocols, voice control, cloud-based platforms, and interoperability standards are improving system integration, remote management, and user experience. These factors are accelerating the transition toward intelligent, energy-optimized, and fully connected homes, supporting widespread adoption of home automation systems across new and existing residential properties worldwide.

By system type, the behavioral segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR than the proactive segment during the forecast period.

The behavioral segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR than the proactive segment during the forecast period. Behavioral system tapes leverage AI and machine learning to adapt home systems based on user habits, preferences, and routines. By analyzing patterns in lighting, climate control, security, and appliance usage, behavioral automation enables predictive and personalized adjustments, enhancing convenience, energy efficiency, and comfort. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness regarding smart, autonomous home solutions, coupled with advancements in sensor technology, cloud computing, and voice assistant integration, is driving the adoption of this system type. Moreover, the ability to reduce energy consumption, improve security, and provide tailored experiences makes behavioral systems increasingly attractive in new and retrofit installations.

By product, the entertainment & other controls segment is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The entertainment & other controls segment is projected to account for the largest market size in the home automation system market during the forecast period because consumers increasingly demand seamless, integrated management of home entertainment, lighting, blinds, and smart appliances. Additionally, the rising adoption of smart TVs, streaming devices, multi-room audio systems, and voice-controlled assistants drives the need for centralized control solutions. This segment also benefits from growing disposable incomes, urbanization, and the desire for convenience and enhanced lifestyle experiences. Moreover, advancements in IoT, AI, and mobile app integration enable users to personalize and automate entertainment and auxiliary home functions, making this product category the largest contributor to overall market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=469

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the home automation system industry during the forecast period. This growth is due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing residential construction across countries like China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness regarding smart home convenience, energy efficiency, and security, combined with widespread adoption of IoT devices and high-speed internet, is further driving demand. Moreover, supportive government initiatives for smart cities, digital infrastructure expansion, and energy-efficient housing are accelerating deployment. The region also benefits from a large, tech-savvy population and the entry of global and local vendors offering affordable, interoperable home automation solutions.

Key players operating in this region in home automation system companies include Johnson Controls (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Apple (US), ABB (Switzerland), Robert Bosch (Germany), Legrand (France), and ADT (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=469

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Market by Navigation (Laser/LiDAR, Vision Guidance, SLAM, RFID Tags, Magnetic Sensors, Inertial Sensors), Type (Goods-to-person AMR, Pallet-handling AMR), Payload (<100 kg, 100-500 kg, >500 kg) - Global Forecast to 2032

Computational Storage Market by Offering (Hardware (Processor and SSD), Software), Type (Fixed Computational Storage and Programmable Computational Storage), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/home-automation-control-systems-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/home-automation-control-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg