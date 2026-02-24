Smart Home Market worth $139.24 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global smart home market is projected to reach USD 95.83 billion in 2026 and USD 139.24 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4%.

Browse 155 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 330 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Smart Home Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Smart Home Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 95.83 billion

USD 95.83 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 139.24 billion

USD 139.24 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 6.4%

Smart Home Market Trends & Insights:

The smart home market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by the rapid integration of smart building technologies, the expansion of sustainable urban infrastructure, and the increasing focus on energy-efficient and connected residential ecosystems. Ongoing government initiatives toward smart city development and renewable energy integration are further supporting market growth.

By Product, the entertainment and other controls segment held the largest market share of ~30.0% in 2025.

By Sales Channel, indirect sales is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of ~8.0% during the forecast period.

By Installation Type, retrofit installations are projected to register faster growth than new installations.

By region, The Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of ~9.0% during the forecast period.

A major factor driving the smart home market is the growing demand for real-time, integrated home automation as residential digitalization accelerates. With the increasing adoption of connected devices, smart appliances, and AI-enabled platforms, homeowners require centralized systems capable of monitoring security, energy usage, and household activities seamlessly. As broadband penetration expands and smart housing developments rise, consumers are investing in interoperable ecosystems that support lighting, HVAC, entertainment, and access control within a unified interface. This is driving increased deployment of IoT-enabled sensors, cloud-based management platforms, and intelligent control systems capable of operating in dynamic residential environments. As households prioritize energy efficiency, security, and convenience, demand for scalable, reliable, and automation-ready smart home solutions continues to grow steadily across regions.

By product, the entertainment and other controls segment held the largest market share in 2025.

The entertainment and other controls product segment held the largest share of the smart home market in 2025, driven by widespread adoption of connected entertainment devices and centralized control systems across residential households. Smart speakers, streaming devices, home hubs, and integrated control platforms form the backbone of connected living environments, enabling seamless management of lighting, audio-visual systems, and other smart devices. Homeowners prioritize these solutions for enhanced convenience, voice-enabled control, and improved interoperability within smart ecosystems. As the demand for unified and user-friendly control interfaces grows, the entertainment & other controls segment continues to account for a significant portion of overall smart home spending.

By installation type, the retrofit installations segment is projected to register faster growth than the new installation segment between 2026 and 2032.

The retrofit installations segment is projected to register faster growth than the new installations segment in the smart home market between 2026 and 2032, supported by the vast existing base of traditional residential properties seeking digital upgrades. Homeowners are increasingly integrating smart lighting, HVAC controls, security systems, and energy management devices into pre-existing infrastructure to enhance efficiency and convenience without major structural modifications. Advancements in wireless connectivity, plug-and-play devices, and app-based configuration are simplifying installation processes and reducing deployment costs. As awareness of energy optimization and home security continues to rise, retrofit installations are expected to witness accelerated adoption across developed and emerging markets.

"The Asia Pacific region accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025."

The Asia Pacific was estimated to account for the second-largest share of the smart home industry in 2025, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, and increasing smartphone and internet penetration. The growing demand for energy-efficient homes, enhanced security solutions, and connected lifestyle technologies is fueling adoption across residential developments in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure and smart housing projects further support market expansion. As residential digital transformation gains momentum across the region, the Asia Pacific continues to strengthen its position as a key contributor to global smart home market revenues.

The major players operating in the smart home companies include Johnson Controls Inc. (Ireland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), ADT (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), and ABB (Switzerland).

