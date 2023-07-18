UK Metals Expo Showcases Innovation and Growth in Metal Manufacturing

BIRMINGHAM, England, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UK Metals Expo (www.ukmetalsexpo.com), the premier event for the metal manufacturing and engineering sectors, will take place on 13th and 14th September at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

UK Metals Expo is a free-to-attend exhibition and conference that promises to deliver a wide range of innovative products, services, and interactive sessions led by top experts such as JCB, Jaguar Land Rover, Stellantis, Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems, ADS Group, Rolls-Royce, Ford Motor Company, Ricardo, Network Rail, The Royal Mint, RWE, Algeco, OCEA Shipbuilding, Bryden Wood, Tata Steel, Make UK, Outokumpu, Norsk Hydro, ThyssenKrupp, CRU, and many more.

"Metal is at the heart of enabling all sectors to achieve the ambitious goal of net zero. As we navigate the challenges of soaring energy costs, economic uncertainties, and the imperative for decarbonization, the intrinsic value of metal becomes more evident than ever. A thriving home-based metals sector is the cornerstone of our success, and this Expo will act as a catalyst, fostering collaborations and driving innovation across industries, forging a path towards a greener and more sustainable future," declared Lord Rupert Redesdale, UK Metals Expo Chair.

Highlighting Innovation:

UK Metals Expo is the premier marketplace for both domestic and international exhibitors in the industry. With over 200 leading companies participating, including Ace Polishing Services, Acerinox, Alloy Sales, AMEG (Amari), AMG Analytical, AMPCO Metal, Apurvi Industries, Arcus, Arun Technology, Behringer, Brown McFarlane, Combilift, Hindustan Inox, Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science, Hydro, Jonas Metals, Smiths Centre, Taylor Forgings, Trimble, Truva, Wedge, and many more, the expo features live demonstrations, product launches, and interactive displays, providing attendees with an immersive experience of the industry's most innovative solutions. Make sure to check out the full exhibitor list at www.ukmetalsexpo.com/exhibitor-list/

Industry Trends and Insights:

The event also features a free-to-attend conference programme with over 60 sessions and 100+ leading practitioners. It offers a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and technical sessions by renowned experts and thought leaders from organizations such as JCB, Jaguar Land Rover, Stellantis, Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems, ADS Group, Rolls-Royce, Ford Motor Company, Ricardo, Network Rail, The Royal Mint, RWE, Algeco, OCEA Shipbuilding, Bryden Wood, Tata Steel, Make UK, Outokumpu, Hydro, ThyssenKrupp, CRU. These sessions delve into critical topics such as sustainability, supply chain resilience, digitalization, and the impact of emerging technologies on the metal sector. Attendees can gain valuable insights into market trends, regulatory developments, and best practices, helping them stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry. Make sure to check out the speaker line-up at www.ukmetalsexpo.com/speakers/

Networking and Collaboration Opportunities:

The event attracts a diverse range of professionals, including manufacturers, engineers, designers, suppliers, and experts from a wide range of industry associations, such as the Advanced Forming Research Centre, Aluminium Federation, Aluminium Packaging Recycling Organisation, British Constructional Steelwork Association, British Metal Recycling Association, British Stainless Steel Association (BSSA), Confederation of British Metalforming, Cast Metals Federation, Galvanizers Association, Make UK, Made in the Midlands, Metal Packaging Manufacturers Association, UK Steel, TWI, IOM3, Innovate UK, KTN, and many more.

Exhibitors and attendees can engage in meaningful conversations, forge new partnerships, and explore potential business opportunities. The expo also hosts a dedicated business lounge at the centre of the show, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among participants.

Focus on Sustainability:

With sustainability being a pressing concern for the industry, the UK Metals Expo underscores the importance of environmentally conscious practices and technologies. Exhibitors and experts showcase sustainable manufacturing processes, energy-efficient solutions, and recycling initiatives. Attendees can discover how the industry is striving to reduce its environmental footprint, embrace circular economy principles, and meet the growing demand for low-carbon metal products. The expo fosters knowledge sharing and collaboration, allowing participants to learn from each other's experiences and collectively drive the industry towards a sustainable, net-zero future. Make sure to check out the preliminary agenda at www.ukmetalsexpo.com/uk-metals-expo-conference/day-1-conference-agenda/

Free Entrance and Registration:

Whether you are seeking the latest technological advancements, industry insights, or valuable connections, UK Metals Expo is sure to deliver a rewarding experience for all attendees. Best of all, the exhibition, conference, and networking opportunities at UK Metals Expo are completely free! Get your free entrance badge at www.ukmetalsexpo.com/register

UK Metals Expo, 13 and 14 September at the NEC Birmingham - www.ukmetalsexpo.com

