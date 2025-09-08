This Week: The Entire Metals Supply Chain Meets at UK Metals Expo, NEC Birmingham

The UK's only dedicated metals marketplace returns to the NEC Birmingham this Wednesday and Thursday with over 320 exhibitors and 140 expert speakers, offering solutions for rising costs and supply chain issues featuring Tata Steel, Hydro Aluminium, Bridgnorth Aluminium, EMR, ArcelorMittal and many more.

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Wednesday and Thursday, 10th and11th September, the NEC Birmingham will transform into the UK's only dedicated marketplace that brings the entire metals supply chain together with the manufacturing and engineering community: UK Metals Expo 2025 ( www.ukmetalsexpo.com ).

The UK Metals Expo 2025 offers a crucial hub for industry professionals to navigate the challenges of rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and the urgent need for decarbonisation.

With over 320 exhibitors and 140 expert speakers , the event is a unique opportunity to find and compare suppliers, secure supply, network, explore innovations, and align business strategies for the year ahead.

Conference Highlights

Global leader speaks: T. V. Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel & Chair of the World Steel Association, delivers a rare UK keynote.

T. V. Narendran, CEO of & Chair of the World Steel Association, delivers a rare UK keynote. Major sector updates: The UK Aluminium Alliance outlines plans to strengthen industry partnerships; leading figures debate the future of a UK Steel Strategy, HM Treasury decodes C B AM

The outlines plans to strengthen industry partnerships; leading figures debate the future of a decodes AI & automation at work: Real-world case studies showing how manufacturers are cutting costs

Real-world case studies showing how manufacturers are cutting costs Supply Chain Opportunities: From the UK Space Agency and UK Atomic Energy Authority.

From the UK Space Agency and UK Atomic Energy Authority. Circular economy: Constellium, EMR, Hydro, Shell Energy, and Airbus on closed-loop projects.

Constellium, EMR, Hydro, Shell Energy, and Airbus on closed-loop projects. OEM insights: Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Brompton Bicycle, Sir Robert McAlpine , Babcock International, DEEP Manufacturing and more.

Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Brompton Bicycle, Sir , Babcock International, DEEP Manufacturing and more. Mentoring & Careers Day (11 Sept): one-to-one career guidance with employers and mentors.

Exhibition Highlights

Top Steel & Aluminium Suppliers: Featuring major companies like Tata Steel , ArcelorMittal, Hydro Aluminium, and others.

Featuring major companies like , ArcelorMittal, Hydro Aluminium, and others. Wide Variety of Metal Expert s : Includes Langley Alloys, Bright Steels, and Titanium Engineers, plus service centres and recycling companies.

: Includes Langley Alloys, Bright Steels, and Titanium Engineers, plus service centres and recycling companies. Live Demonstrations : See equipment and technology in action from companies like ARUN Technology, Hitachi High-Tech, and Kasto.

: See equipment and technology in action from companies like Technology, Hitachi High-Tech, and Kasto. Digital and Automation Companies: Featuring Epicor, Jonas Metals Software, and Stratasys.

Featuring Epicor, Jonas Metals Software, and Stratasys. Sustainability Options: Including BMRA, Countrywide Metals, and CF Booth.

"UK Metals Expo is not just a show you visit. It's a platform you use," says Conference Chairman Lord Rupert Redesdale. "Cross-functional teams attend together, enabling engineers, buyers and project leads to align priorities and strategies."

Plan Your Visit with our online show guide

10–11 September 2025 | NEC Birmingham, Halls 11 & 12

Register free at www.ukmetalsexpo.com

About UK Metals Expo

UK Metals Expo is the UK's leading trade show bringing the entire metals supply chain together with the world of engineering and manufacturing. Covering construction, energy, automotive, and aerospace, it spans primary metal manufacturing, supply chain management, processing, fabrication, CNC machinery, surface finishing, and recycling.

The exhibition, conference, and all networking opportunities are completely free to attend.

Whether you manufacture it, work with it, procure it, shape it, or fabricate it, if metals are part of your world — you should attend UK Metals Expo.