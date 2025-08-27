If It's Not Made in Metal, It's Made Using Metal -- See the Future of Manufacturing at UK Metals Expo 2025 on 10-11 September

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As UK manufacturing and engineering undergo rapid transformation, one event stands out as the strategic gathering for professionals across the metals value chain. UK Metals Expo 2025 (www.ukmetalsexpo.com) returns to the NEC Birmingham on 10–11 September, bringing together suppliers, innovators, and industry leaders in a solution-focused environment.

Now in its fourth year, the event has built a reputation for being more than just another trade show. For production leaders, procurement heads, and technical decision-makers, it's a unique opportunity to benchmark suppliers, gain fresh insight, and align teams around current market priorities.

This year's edition features:

320+ exhibitors across the full metals value chain

Four theatres with 100+ expert speakers

A dedicated Mentoring & Careers Day focused on skills and workforce development

The UK's Premier Marketplace for Metals and Manufacturing Solutions

At the heart of UK Metals Expo 2025 is a hands-on exhibition of over 320 companies offering products and services spanning raw materials, advanced processing, automation, and sustainability. It's designed to reflect the priorities of modern manufacturing and fabrication operations.

Source high-quality materials

From global suppliers like Tata Steel, Hydro Aluminium, Swiss Steel, ArcelorMittal Distribution Solution, Marcegaglia, Outokumpu and Bright Steels, to trusted UK-based distributors such as Premier Steel Stockholding and Langley Alloys, the show features everything from carbon steel and stainless to aerospace-grade alloys.

Processing and machinery in action

See live demos from Bystronic, Behringer, KASTO, FabStation, Kerf Developments, and Vecchiato showcasing cutting, forming and high-precision machining solutions.

Digital systems and factory automation

Explore production control and ERP platforms from Epicor Software, Fitfactory Technology, Innoval Technology, and RamBase Cloud ERP – all enabling smarter, leaner manufacturing.

Specialist services and outsourced processing

Secure batch fabrication, polishing, welding, additive manufacturing and more from experts like Professional Polishing Services, Alloy Heat Treatment, Fugo Tech, and Southwest Fabrications.

Sustainability, circularity and logistics

Meet key players in decarbonisation and recycling – including BMRA, ALFED, CF Booth, Peel Ports, DB Cargo and Auditel – who can help build a more resilient, low-emission supply chain.

Strategic Conference for Industry Practitioners

Alongside the exhibition, a two-day conference features 30+ sessions tailored to professionals across manufacturing, engineering, procurement and sustainability. Speakers include leaders from JLR, Aston Martin Lagonda, Babcock International, Brompton Bicycle, Airbus, British Steel, Hydro Aluminium, Marcegaglia, Outokumpu, Sir Robert MacAlpine, Leonardo and Rolls-Royce.

Themes include EAF steelmaking, CBAM readiness, circular economy models, and low-carbon sourcing. Experts from Make UK, CRU, MEPS, and the Materials Processing Institute will unpack the policy and pricing landscape shaping sourcing strategies in 2025 and beyond.

T. V. Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel and Chair of the World Steel Association, delivers the keynote, offering a global perspective on the future of steel.

Built for Team Alignment

"UK Metals Expo is not just a show you visit. It's a platform you use," says Conference Chairman Lord Rupert Redesdale. Cross-functional teams attend together, enabling engineers, buyers and project leads to align priorities and strategies.

Skills, Careers and the Future Workforce

The Mentoring and Careers Day on 11 September invites students, career switchers and early-career professionals to explore roles across the sector. Sessions are backed by the UK Space Agency, Imperial College, IOM3, Swansea University and others. It ends with one-to-one career guidance and networking with employers and mentors.

Plan Your Visit

If you're sourcing, modernising, scaling, or strategising, UK Metals Expo is where it all connects.

📅 10–11 September 2025 | 📍 NEC Birmingham, Halls 11 & 12

🎟 Register free at www.ukmetalsexpo.com

About UK Metals Expo

UK Metals Expo is the UK's leading trade show bringing the entire metals supply chain together with the worlds of engineering and manufacturing. Covering construction, energy, automotive, aerospace, and rail, it spans primary metal manufacturing, supply chain management, processing, fabrication, CNC machinery, surface finishing, and recycling.

The exhibition, conference, and all networking opportunities are completely free to attend.

Whether you manufacture it, work with it, procure it, shape it, or fabricate it, if metals are part of your world — you should attend UK Metals Expo.