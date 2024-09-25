UK Metals Expo 2024 Exceeds Expectations, Setting the Stage for Future Growth

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK Metals Expo wrapped up two weeks ago with resounding success, surpassing all expectations. The overwhelmingly positive feedback has laid a strong foundation for an even larger show next year.

In just three years, the Expo has established itself as a key event on the industry calendar, hosting 300 exhibitors and attracting over 7,000 professionals from 51 countries. The event fostered valuable connections across the entire metals supply chain and saw a 51% increase in attendance with a satisfaction score of 8.3/10.

Exhibitors and Attendees Praise the Event

"The best show we've exhibited at in the UK," said the UK Sales Manager of Swiss Steel Group, which has already confirmed their return for next year.

The diversity of industries represented—from aerospace and automotive to construction and renewable energy—demonstrates the Expo's central role in connecting the entire metals supply chain. This year's exhibitors showcased cutting-edge solutions tailored to a wide variety of sectors, reinforcing the event's position as a critical hub for innovation and collaboration.

Tata Steel UK's CEO, who spoke at the event, emphasized the value of connecting with customers and suppliers: "It's a great opportunity to find new business opportunities." Nadine Bloxsome, CEO of ALFED, also praised the event, stating, "It's all about metals, and we get to see our members and potential new ones, all in one place."

Opportunities for Networking and Deal-Making

Many attendees secured new partnerships and contracts, showcasing the Expo's role in driving tangible growth for the metals industry. "It's a step up from last year, and I believe it will keep growing, which is great news for the UK industry," commented one visitor.

Global Impact and Collaboration

With participants from 51 countries, the Expo strengthened its global influence, facilitating cross-border collaborations. United Autosports' Commercial Director shared, "We were here looking for new technical partners in our pursuit of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans again."

Looking Ahead to 2025

Organisers are already planning the 2025 Expo, which will include new features such as custom workshops, live demos, and a greater focus on emerging technologies like CNC machinery, AI, and automation.

UK Metals Expo will return to the NEC, Birmingham, on 10th and 11th September 2025. Exhibitor spots are filling fast, so businesses are encouraged to secure their place early.

For more information about exhibiting, visit www.ukmetalsexpo.com/exhibit.