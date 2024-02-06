UFI and PARAMETA Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Blockchain Solutions for Real-World Assets

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UFI, a renowned fintech firm operating in the blockchain industry, and PARAMETA, a leading blockchain software solution provider in Korea, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the world of blockchain technology.

UFI's product lineup consists of B2B liquidity provision, crypto reward-earning GROW app, and quantitative trading and research. The GROW app operates globally, with customers in over 150 countries since 2021. As a web3-enabler, PARAMETA provides core blockchain products that encompass wallets, NFTs, and Layer 1 blockchain solutions.

UFI and PARAMETA will pool their resources and expertise to create cutting-edge products and services designed to bridge the gap between traditional assets and blockchain technology.

Parameta, with its proven technical proficiency, will play a pivotal role in developing software solutions tailored to asset tokenization use cases. UFI, renowned for its product management acumen and global customer acquisition strategies, will leverage its experience to ensure the success and adoption of these groundbreaking solutions on a global scale.

"We are excited about this partnership with PARAMETA," said Sean Kim, CEO at UFI. "Together, we are very well-positioned to create products and services that will reshape the way we interact with real-world assets. There are so many benefits to bringing assets on-chain, and the industry is just getting started."

PARAMETA shares the sentiment, with JH Kim, PARAMETA's CEO, stating, "This partnership represents a major milestone in our commitment to pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology. We look forward to working closely with UFI's team to deliver game-changing products that can reach many users around the world."

About UFI

Singapore-based UFI operates businesses in the crypto and fintech space, using its deep expertise in quantitative trading and blockchain development. GROW, a leading global platform that offers top-notch reward rates for clients to safely grow their crypto assets, is operated by UFI. Please visit the UFI website at www.ufi.group or www.grow3.io for additional information.

About PARAMETA

Seoul-based PARAMETA is a market-leading developer of blockchain IT solutions that improve the quality of everyday life through transparent and trustworthy technologies for businesses and institutions. Additional information and details on PARAMETA can be found by visiting https://www.parametacorp.com/en/.

For media inquiries please contact info@ufi.goup.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328475/image__UFI_X_PARAMETA.jpg