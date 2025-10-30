Ubiqconn Technology Takes the Spotlight at APSCC 2025, Driving Global Collaboration in SATCOM-Ready Mobility

Ubiquitous Connectivity Unites Global Satellite Leaders to Shape the Future of the Space Industry

TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiqconn Technology, a leading provider of SATCOM-ready mobility and rugged computing solutions, will take center stage at the APSCC 2025 Conference (Asia-Pacific Space Community Council Conference 2025), held November 4–6 at the Taipei Marriott Hotel. Under the theme "Ubiquitous Connectivity – Powering the Last Mile with SATCOM-Ready Mobility," Ubiqconn will spotlight its innovative approach to integrating terrestrial communications, mobile computing, and satellite applications. Through this showcase, the company aims to bridge global space communication ecosystems and reaffirm its mission to enable seamless, borderless connectivity across industries and regions.

As a key co-organizing partner of APSCC 2025, Ubiqconn Technology brings deep industry expertise and facilitates cross-sector collaboration to strengthen Taiwan's role as a strategic player in the Asia-Pacific space economy. The three-day conference gathers experts from over 25 countries, covering GEO, MEO, and LEO multi-orbit collaboration, AI-driven satellite operations, 5G NTN integration, and sustainable space development, marking Taiwan's official entry into the global satellite network.

With the vision of "Ubiquitous Connectivity," Ubiqconn Technology continues to build an integrated ecosystem that connects ground and orbital networks. Its product portfolio spans satellite gateways, SATCOM antennas, in-vehicle computers, rugged tablets, and unmanned ground control systems, enabling reliable communications across maritime, logistics, public safety, mining, and agricultural sectors.

"Ubiqconn Technology is committed to enabling ubiquitous connectivity that empowers industries to operate without boundaries," said Paul Hsieh, CEO of Ubiqconn Technology. "By linking ground and space, we are shaping the future of resilient and intelligent communications for the Asia-Pacific region and beyond."

Leveraging a robust foundation in electronics manufacturing and system integration, Ubiqconn Technology is fostering collaboration among industry, government, and academia to drive end-to-end vertical integration—from chip design and terrestrial communication modules to advanced space application platforms. Through its participation in APSCC 2025, Ubiqconn aims to strengthen global partnerships across the satellite value chain and reinforce its leadership in the Asia-Pacific space ecosystem.

About Ubiqconn Technology

Ubiqconn Technology is a leading provider of rugged mobile and satellite connectivity solutions, delivering value-added services across critical sectors including satellite communication, maritime, rugged smart mobility, and government. Guided by the vision of "Ubiquitous Connectivity," Ubiqconn emphasizes user-centric thinking, agile go-to-market strategies, and engineering excellence to help clients solve real-world challenges and bring innovation to life.

