Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON Unveil Next-Gen Mission Ecosystem at TADTE 2025

New Ground Control Station and Integrated Satellite Solutions Empower Industries to Improve Operational Efficiency and Safety

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiqconn Technology and subsidiary RuggON will join TADTE 2025 (Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Booth K0416) to showcase an integrated ecosystem of rugged, satellite-enabled solutions. Highlights include the debut of RuggON's new Ground Control Station (GCS) and devices designed to boost connectivity and operational efficiency in extreme conditions.

RuggON's New Ground Control Station (GCS) Redefines Tactical Mission Control

The highlight is RuggON's new Ground Control Station (GCS), built for critical missions in maritime, logistics, agriculture, and disaster response. Acting as a central mission hub, it merges data from multiple systems onto a sunlight-readable rugged display.

With its lightweight, durable design, the GCS functions as both a professional ground station and a standalone rugged tablet, enabling UAV control, real-time communications, and mapping directly in the field. When connected with RuggON rugged tablets and vehicle-mounted computers, it becomes the core of a mobile command center, synchronizing teams via live video and positional feedback.

Other highlights include the 12-inch AI-powered SOL 7 rugged tablet and VORTEX vehicle-mounted computers. With optional Iridium satellite modules, these devices ensure resilient communication and mapping services even when terrestrial networks fail.

Ubiqconn Technology: The Power of Satellite Communications for Critical Missions

Ubiqconn will showcase satellite and maritime communication solutions for emergency response and public safety, ensuring connectivity during disasters. These systems deliver real-time data to help agencies act quickly, and can be customized from rugged hardware to software integration to meet specific needs.

Together, Ubiqconn and RuggON demonstrate how rugged devices, ground control, and satellite communications unite into a resilient ecosystem, keeping industries and governments connected and secure.

About Ubiqconn Technology

Ubiqconn Technology is a leading provider of rugged mobile solutions, focusing on key industries such as satellite communication, maritime, and government projects. We are committed to delivering value-added services to critical enterprises and startups across various vertical markets. For more information, please visit our website: www.ubiqconn.com.

About RuggON

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions. RuggON delivers high-quality, reliable devices that boost productivity in harsh environments. With a focus on tailored solutions, RuggON strives to meet diverse industry needs and future challenges. For more information, visit http://www.ruggon.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

