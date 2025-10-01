With enhanced design and solution-driven navigation, the revamped platforms reflect brand innovation and invite global partners to explore new collaboration opportunities

TAIPEI, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiqconn Technology, together with its premium rugged computing solution brand RuggON, are proud to unveil their newly redesigned official websites. This digital transformation reflects a bold step forward in enhancing user experience through refined aesthetics, intuitive navigation, and tailored access to vertical solutions, reaffirming the companies' commitment to innovation and customer-centric value.

Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON Unveil All-New Websites to Deliver Intuitive Digital Experience and Vertical Market Focus

Paul Hsieh, CEO of Ubiqconn Technology and RuggON, stated:

"This redesign is the result of deep cross-functional collaboration. We set out to build a digital platform that is not only visually modern, but also empowers visitors to effortlessly understand our core offerings, from Ubiqconn Technology's customized value added solutions in satellite communication, maritime, government, and smart rugged mobility, to RuggON's field-proven rugged technologies across public safety, mission-critical operations, logistics, industrial automation, agriculture, and mining."

The new websites also introduce an expanded portfolio of industry-specific applications, allowing professionals to quickly discover the most relevant technologies aligned with their operational challenges and goals.

We warmly welcome partners, enterprise clients, and industry leaders around the world to explore the new websites and to connect with us to discover new possibilities for strategic collaboration.

Company Profile

Ubiqconn Technology is a leading provider of rugged mobile and satellite connectivity solutions, delivering value-added services across critical sectors including satellite communication, maritime, rugged smart mobility, and government. Guided by the vision of "Ubiquitous Connectivity," Ubiqconn emphasizes user-centric thinking, agile go-to-market strategies, and engineering excellence to help clients solve real-world challenges and bring innovation to life.

RuggON Corp., a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology, is a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computing solutions for mission-critical environments. Leveraging decades of engineering experience and Ubiqconn's technological foundation, RuggON delivers high-performance, field-ready devices designed to enhance productivity in demanding sectors such as public safety, logistics, industrial automation, agriculture, and mining.

Together, Ubiqconn and RuggON empower industries with future-ready mobile computing and connectivity solutions that drive efficiency and customer success.

