Delivering Next-Generation Ground Control and Edge AI Solutions for Integrated Multi-Domain Operations

TAIPEI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiqconn Technology, a global leader in rugged computing and customized value-added services that empower mission-critical operations across the most demanding field environments, will participate in XPONENTIAL 2026, held May 12–14 at Huntington Place, Detroit (Booth #30008).

Under the theme "Empowering Mission-Critical for C5ISR," Ubiqconn Technology, together with its subsidiary RuggON, will present next-generation ground control systems and rugged computing solutions for mission-critical, public safety, and industrial C5ISR applications.

Ubiqconn Technology Showcases Mission-Critical C5ISR Unmanned Solutions at XPONENTIAL 2026

As unmanned systems evolve from standalone platforms into integrated, multi-domain operations, Ubiqconn Technology is driving the convergence of rugged computing, resilient communications, and edge AI. Expanding beyond UAVs into broader unmanned ecosystems, including ground, maritime, and robotic platforms, the company is advancing a controller-centric approach to system integration for C5ISR mission environments.

At the show, Ubiqconn Technology will demonstrate its UAV control and secure data transmission system, highlighting safe and reliable operations for mission-critical unmanned platforms. It will also present the all-new SPARK 7 Ground Control System together with the SOL 7 rugged tablet, showcasing long-range command solutions for secure and stable communication in demanding field environments, in collaboration with DTC, a Codan Company, the exhibition will feature real-time unmanned systems video and data transmission, with a shared live feed demonstrating fully integrated communication capacity.

"Ubiqconn Technology's vision is to empower mission-critical C5ISR operations through integrated unmanned systems, combining AI, resilient communications, and advanced control platforms to deliver reliable performance in the most demanding environments," said Paul Hsieh, CEO of Ubiqconn Technology.

By integrating edge AI, Ubiqconn Technology enables real-time data processing, object recognition, and decision-making at the front line, significantly enhancing situational awareness and operational efficiency in C5ISR missions. Leveraging its strengths in unmanned controllers and communications, Ubiqconn Technology is transitioning from a hardware provider to a comprehensive unmanned system solution partner, accelerating the deployment of intelligent mission-critical capabilities worldwide.

About Ubiqconn Technology

Ubiqconn Technology is a global leader in rugged computing and customized value-added services, empowering mission-critical operations across critical sectors such as satellite communications, maritime operations, rugged smart mobility, and government applications. Guided by its vision of "Ubiquitous Connectivity," the company delivers innovative, user-centric solutions that address complex operational needs in demanding environments. Through agile execution and engineering excellence, Ubiqconn Technology helps customers overcome real-world challenges and enhance operational efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.ubiqconn.com and www.ruggon.com.

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