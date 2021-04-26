UAE government recognizes Lleida.net as the first private UAE Pass Service Provider

DUBAI, U.A.E and MADRID, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) (EPA: ALLLN) has been recognized as the first private entity to become UAE Pass Service Provider, the National Digital ID system promoted by the UAE government.

Companies requiring to sign electronic contracts with the country's citizens and residents in a registered and reliable way will be able to do so using Lleida.net's technology, which Emirates Post, the country's National Postal Operator, distributes exclusively in the UAE.

Through an agreement signed between Lleida.net and the Smart Dubai City Office, the Spanish multinational company has become the first private provider whose eSignature, eContracting and Registered eNotification digital services are fully integrated with UAE Pass and legally admissible and accredited in the country.

The agreement opens the door to the mass adoption of UAE Pass for Digital Signature, Digital Contracting and Registered Notifications in the country.

The UAE PASS is the Emirates' national digital identity program. It allows its citizens and residents to digitally sign all official documents in an officially recognized manner.

The Smart Dubai City Office recently added a remote facial biometrics mechanism for Identity Verification, allowing this digital ID to be obtained remotely from any Internet connected user device.

It s sponsored by the Dubai Smart City Office, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

Lleida.net has been operating for years in the Middle East, where it has two subsidiaries located in Dubai.

The first one is Lleidanet Information Technology Network Services LLC, whose primary purpose is to support business in the UAE through its exclusive UAE Partner, Emirates Post.

The second, Lleidanet SaaS Middle East DMCC, aims to boost the marketing of the company's Registered Communications Services in the Middle East and Africa.

In the country, Lleida.net and Emirates Post are exclusive partners, for an indefinite period, for signature, contracting and registered electronic notification services. Emirates Post Group Company is a public limited company under the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA) that operates as a commercial entity.

Lleida.net, which has over 3,300 shareholders, is listed on BME Growth in Madrid, the OTCQX index in New York and Euronext Growth in Paris. The company has been awarded 203 patents worldwide for its inventions in certified electronic notification, contracting and signature, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the world.

