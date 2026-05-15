Type 4 Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market worth $3,069.1 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Type 4 Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market size is projected to grow from USD 345.9 million in 2025 to USD 3,069.1 million by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.7% during the forecast period.

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The market is growing rapidly due to strong government support and initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions and accelerating the transition toward clean energy systems. Increasing demand for hydrogen across mobility, industrial, and energy sectors is driving the need for lightweight and high-pressure storage solutions to ensure efficient usage and transportation. The rising adoption of fuel cell vehicles, particularly in passenger and heavy-duty segments, is further fueling demand for advanced Type IV tanks. Additionally, expanding hydrogen infrastructure, including refueling stations and distribution networks, is encouraging the deployment of these tanks at scale. Advancements in composite materials such as carbon fiber are enhancing performance, safety, and durability, making type IV tanks more commercially viable. Overall, growing investments in hydrogen ecosystems and the need for cost-efficient, high-performance storage solutions are strengthening market growth.

Type 4 Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 345.9 million

USD 345.9 million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3,069.1 million

USD 3,069.1 million CAGR (2025–2030): 54.7%

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By modular storage, hydrogen distribution systems segment to record second-highest CAGR during forecast period.

Hydrogen distribution systems, by modular storage, are expected to register the second-highest CAGR, driven by increasing demand for efficient hydrogen logistics and last-mile delivery solutions. The need to connect production sites with refueling stations and industrial end users is accelerating adoption. Additionally, growing investments in hydrogen infrastructure and expanding supply chains are further supporting the growth of hydrogen distribution systems. Their flexibility and scalability make them suitable for regions with limited pipeline infrastructure. Moreover, increasing focus on cost optimization and reliable hydrogen delivery is further boosting adoption across mobility and industrial applications.

By application, trailers for H2 transportation segment to hold second-largest market share throughout forecast period.

By application, the trailer for H2 transportation segment is estimated to hold the second-largest market share, driven by its flexibility, ease of deployment, and suitability for short- to medium-distance hydrogen distribution. It is widely used to transport hydrogen from production sites to refueling stations and industrial end users. Additionally, lower initial investment and faster scalability compared to pipeline infrastructure support its strong adoption. Growing hydrogen demand and expanding supply chains are further strengthening its position in the market.

By region, Asia Pacific to account for largest market share throughout forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the type 4 hydrogen storage tanks & transportation market, driven by strong government support, rapid expansion of hydrogen infrastructure, and increasing adoption of fuel cell mobility across key countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The region benefits from a robust manufacturing base and cost advantages in advanced composite materials such as carbon fiber. Additionally, rising investments in green hydrogen projects and supportive policy frameworks are further strengthening market growth. Expanding hydrogen supply chains and growing demand for lightweight, high-pressure storage solutions continue to reinforce Asia Pacific's leading position.

Type 4 Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Industry:

Some of the major players in the Type 4 Hydrogen Storage Tanks and Transportation Market are Hexagon Purus (Norway), Worthington Enterprises (US), Plastic Omnium (France), Tenaris (US), and Luxfer Holdings PLC (UK), among others, are actively contributing to the development of advanced hydrogen storage and transportation solutions through innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic engagements across mobility and industrial applications.

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Hexagon Purus (Norway)

Hexagon Purus is a global leader in zero-emission mobility solutions, focusing on hydrogen-powered batteries and electric vehicle distribution networks. The company offers storage and transportation solutions for mobility, industrial, and consumer applications. The company's other business areas include lightweight composites, high-pressure tanks and storage systems, and the distribution of hydrogen, natural gas, and biogas. Its products cater to a wide range of transportation and storage applications, allowing companies to minimize their carbon footprint. The company's product portfolio comprises high-pressure Type 4 cylinders, distribution systems, fuel storage systems, and battery-electric vehicle systems. The firm employs over 600 highly skilled professionals dispersed across the US, Germany, Canada, China, and Norway. Furthermore, Hexagon Purus products are ideal for a wide range of applications, including passenger vehicles, trains, aviation, and marine.

Worthington Enterprises (US)

Worthington Enterprises is a varied metal manufacturing company that specializes in value-added steel processors and metal products. The company manufactures pressure cylinders for CNG, LPG, hydrogen, oxygen, and various industrial gases. It has four main business segments: steel processing, consumer products, building products, and sustainable energy solutions. The Sustainable Energy Solutions division produces and distributes full and empty pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, well water and expansion tanks, and oil and gas equipment for a variety of end-use applications, including consumer goods, alternative fuels, industrial products, and energy. Alternative fuels include composite and steel cylinders that transport CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty vehicles, as well as propane for cars and light- and medium-duty trucks. The corporation is the top value-added steel processor, giving consumers a comprehensive portfolio of goods and services for the automotive, construction, and agriculture industries.

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