QNu Labs is Recognized as a Star Player in the MarketsandMarkets 360Quadrants for the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QNu Labs, one of the leading providers of quantum cybersecurity and cryptographic solutions, has been recognized as a 'Star Company' in the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market on the 360Quadrants platform powered by MarketsandMarkets. This recognition underscores QNu Labs' strong product capabilities, advanced quantum key distribution portfolio, and expanding role in enabling secure communications across critical infrastructure. Its Armos QKD solution leverages quantum mechanics to ensure secure key exchange, helping enterprises and government organizations safeguard sensitive data and build quantum-resilient security frameworks.

"QNu Labs has consistently demonstrated leadership through its advanced quantum cryptography capabilities, scalable QKD deployments, and continuous innovation in quantum-safe communications," said Sayali Saste from the 360Quadrants assessment team. "Its strong focus on securing high-value data across sectors such as defense, telecom, and BFSI, along with its growing adoption in real-world quantum communication networks, highlights its significant market impact and continued innovation trajectory."

Recently, QNu Labs has achieved major strategic milestones, including the successful demonstration of a 1,000 km quantum communication network under India's National Quantum Mission (NQM), one of the longest QKD deployments globally. This milestone, built using indigenous technology, highlights the company's capability to deliver large-scale, real-world quantum-secure communication infrastructure across critical sectors such as defense and national infrastructure. The company has also strengthened its ecosystem through collaborations with government bodies, supporting the advancement of quantum-resilient cybersecurity frameworks at a national level.

QNu Labs stands out for its comprehensive quantum-safe security portfolio, centered around its Armos QKD platform, delivering capabilities such as secure key generation, real-time eavesdropping detection, and scalable deployment across long distances. With increasing focus on securing defense communication networks and enabling next-generation secure infrastructure, the company is actively working toward deploying large-scale quantum networks for strategic applications, reinforcing its position as a key player in driving adoption of quantum-resilient security architectures.

Research Methodology

The 360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of key market players based on techno-commercial inputs from industry experts, customers, distributors, etc., along with secondary research comprising product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US$3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence potential clients' business decisions. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform aims to build a social network that connects industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC), Endpoint Security, Identity Verification, and Digital Forensics.

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