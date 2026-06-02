Probiotic Supplements Market worth $16.69 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the probiotic supplements market is projected to grow from USD 10.60 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 16.69 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Probiotic Supplements Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 10.60 billion

USD 10.60 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 16.69 billion

USD 16.69 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 9.5%

Probiotic Supplements Market Trends & Insights:

The probiotic supplements market is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the increase in awareness among consumers about the benefits and effects of probiotic supplements in an individual's diet and lifestyle.

Capsules hold the largest share by product form in the probiotic supplements market.

The immunity support segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The children segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Pharmacies/Drugstores are estimated to be the largest distribution channel segment in the market.

The Lactobacilli subsegment is estimated to lead the ingredient segment of the probiotic supplements market during the forecast period.

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The market for probiotic supplements continues to grow as food processing methods become more intricate and food and beverage production around the world continues to expand. Constant demands are placed on food manufacturers to maintain product uniformity, achieve quality regulations, and maintain brand integrity. This has led to a demand for more consistent mixing performance, precise ingredient incorporation, and reduced process variability, thus lowering product loss and preventing quality-related rejections. Probiotic supplements play a vital role in the efficient processing of dairy products, beverages, dairy alternatives, cheese, ice cream, and various other food items. As demand for improved and consistent product quality, longer shelf life, and increased production capacity rises, there is an ongoing effort to optimize production processes, enhance supply chains, and promote sustainable manufacturing. This trend is driving the rapid adoption of innovative rotor-stator-based mixing systems. These systems, equipped with built-in automation and high efficiency, offer numerous processing advantages, including vacuum-assisted processing, precise control over shear environments, and the ability to provide both heating and cooling. Together, these features contribute to product uniformity, faster processing times, and superior control over processing, leading to a heightened demand for high-shear mixers across the industry.

By product form, capsules segment to lead market during forecast period.

Capsules are projected to lead the probiotic supplements market during the forecast period owing to their superior stability, accurate dosage delivery, extended shelf life, and strong consumer preference across multiple wellness applications. Capsule formulations are widely utilized in digestive health, immunity support, women's health, metabolic wellness, and overall microbiome management due to their ability to effectively protect probiotic strains from environmental exposure and maintain product efficacy throughout the product lifecycle.

Manufacturers increasingly prefer capsule-based formulations because they support multi-strain combinations, delayed-release technologies, and advanced encapsulation methods that improve probiotic survivability through the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, capsules offer convenience, portability, and ease of consumption, making them highly preferred among adult consumers globally. Growing availability of vegetarian capsules, clean-label formulations, and clinically validated probiotic products is further strengthening the segment's market position across pharmacies, drugstores, specialty wellness stores, and online channels.

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By health application, digestive health segment to lead market during forecast period.

Digestive health is projected to remain the leading application segment in the probiotic supplements market during the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness regarding gut microbiome balance, gastrointestinal wellness, and preventive digestive care. Consumers are increasingly adopting probiotic supplements to improve digestion, support healthy gut flora, reduce digestive discomfort, and maintain overall intestinal health as part of long-term wellness routines.

The growing prevalence of digestive disorders, changing dietary habits, rising stress levels, and increasing consumption of processed foods are further contributing to the strong demand for digestive health probiotic supplements globally. Manufacturers are continuously introducing advanced formulations containing Lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, Bacillus, and Saccharomyces boulardii strains designed specifically for digestive wellness applications. Increasing scientific research supporting probiotic efficacy in digestive health management and rising consumer preference for natural wellness products are expected to further strengthen segment growth over the forecast period.

By end user, adults segment to account for largest market share during forecast period.

Adults are projected to account for the largest share of the probiotic supplements market during the forecast period, owing to increasing health awareness, rising preventive healthcare adoption, and growing demand for daily nutritional supplementation. Adult consumers are increasingly incorporating probiotic supplements into their wellness routines to support digestive health, immunity enhancement, metabolic wellness, women's health, and overall microbiome balance.

Factors such as busy lifestyles, unhealthy diet patterns, stress-related digestive concerns, and increasing focus on long-term health management are driving strong demand for probiotic supplements among adult populations globally. Manufacturers are also introducing targeted probiotic formulations for specific adult health concerns, including digestive comfort, energy support, immunity management, and healthy aging. Increasing accessibility of probiotic supplements through pharmacies, specialty wellness stores, and e-commerce platforms is further supporting the dominance of the adult segment in the global market.

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Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing regional market for probiotic supplements during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the probiotic supplements market during the forecast period on account of rising consumer awareness regarding digestive health, immunity, and disease prevention. Increasing income levels, swift urbanization, changing lifestyles, shifting diets, and a growing middle-class population will drive the demand for probiotic supplements in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Functional nutrition products, such as probiotic capsules, gummies, powders, and liquid formats, are gaining popularity among consumers over time owing to rising awareness of health and well-being, and adoption of microbiome-based health products. The growth of the e-commerce sector, increasing acceptance of international probiotic brands, and the rising investment in the nutraceutical and functional food markets are all contributing to the positive growth trends across the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the rise in personalized nutrition, heightened health awareness among both children and adults, and improved access to retail options through pharmacies, specialty wellness stores, and online platforms are expected to drive consistent regional market growth during the forecast period.

By ingredient, Lactobacilli segment to dominate market during forecast period.

Lactobacilli are projected to dominate the probiotic supplements market during the forecast period owing to their extensive clinical support, broad application range, and high consumer awareness across multiple wellness categories. These probiotic strains are widely recognized for their role in supporting digestive health, enhancement of immunity, women's health, oral health, and overall microbiome balance, making them one of the most utilized probiotic ingredients globally.

Lactobacilli strains are extensively incorporated into different types of product forms such as capsules, powders, gummies, chewables, tablets, and liquids, due to their formulation flexibility and compatibility across different product formats. Increasing scientific validation regarding their effectiveness in maintaining gut flora and improving digestive wellness is significantly supporting market growth. Furthermore, rising demand for clinically supported probiotic products, clean-label wellness supplements, and personalized nutrition solutions is expected to further strengthen the position of Lactobacilli in the global probiotic supplements market.

Top Companies in the Probiotic Supplements Market

The report profiles key players such as Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan), Symrise AG (Germany), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Herbalife Ltd. (US), Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Amway Corporation (US), Jarrow Formulas, Inc. (US), Biogaia (Sweden), and others.

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