Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market worth $316.68 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets,"Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology (Mass Encoding, RFID, Hologram, Tamper Evidence, Forensic Markers), End-use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Apparel & Footwear, Luxury Goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The anti-counterfeit packaging market is projected to grow from USD 227.65 billion in 2026 to USD 316.68 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period.

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Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 227.65 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 316.68 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 6.82%

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Trends & Insights:

The market for anti-counterfeit packaging is expanding due to regulatory pressures, growing counterfeit activity, and globalization. Regulations from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency are promoting serialization and traceability. The market is also driven by the growth of e-commerce, which poses greater supply chain threats, as well as the development of technologies like RFID, blockchain, and smart packaging. Growth is also driven by emerging markets in Asia Pacific. Brands are increasing their investments to combat counterfeits, improve revenue protection, maintain compliance, and increase brand trust.

North America accounted for a significant share of 33.4% of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2025.

By technology, the RFID segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for a share of 38.3%.

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M (US), SATO Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), and SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland) were identified as star players in the anti-counterfeit packaging market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Scantrust SA (Switzerland) and Selinko (Belgium) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Anti-counterfeiting involves various methods and techniques to protect products from being illegally duplicated, distributed, or sold. Anti-counterfeit packaging encompasses any packaging that integrates features or technologies designed to prevent unauthorized parties from copying, tampering with, or diverting the product. These features can be visible, hidden, or forensic, based on the required level of security and verification. The technologies used in anti-counterfeit packaging are mass encoding, RFID, holograms, forensic markers, and others. These technologies can be utilized in various types of packaging, such as bottles, cartons, and bags. Componentsither be integrated into the packaging materials themselves or added as separate components. The anti-counterfeit packaging solution is widely used in end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care, and food & beverage.

By technology, tamper evidence segment to register second-fastest CAGR during forecast period

The tamper-evident packaging segment is projected to register the second-highest CAGR as it directly meets consumer safety and confidence concerns with easily visible and intuitive signals. Compared to technologies requiring devices or mobile apps, tamper-evident technologies such as breakable seals, induction liners, shrink bands, and void labels offer immediate visual evidence of product security. This technology is well-suited for scaling across sectors, particularly in food, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce. Rising regulatory demands from agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA), especially for pharmaceuticals, also drive their use. The rise of e-commerce has also boosted the demand, with products undergoing multiple transfers, raising the risk of tampering. Further, increasing issues with product tampering and counterfeiting have also raised consumer concern, leading brands to implement tamper-evident features. Continued technological innovations are also enhancing the quality of materials and compatibility with smart technologies such as QR codes and sensors. Cost-effective, easy to apply, and compliant with safety regulations, tamper-evident technologies are growing at a high pace across both mature and emerging markets.

By end-use industry, pharmaceutical segment to register second-fastest CAGR during forecast period

The pharmaceutical industry is the second-fastest-growing end-user for anti-counterfeit packaging due to the growing threat of fake medicines and increasingly stringent global regulations. Regulators around the world are broadening serialization and traceability regulations, such as those in the United States and Europe (FDA and European Medicines Agency) that require unit-level identification and tamper-evident packaging. New markets are now embracing these regulations, further broadening the market opportunity. The explosion of biologics, specialty medications and high-value drugs also drives secure packaging requirements, given the lucrative nature of these drugs as targets for counterfeiting. There is also a growing presence of online pharmacies and international drug markets, which increases the risks, requiring robust authentication technologies. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are investing in track and trace, digital authentication, and smart packaging solutions to guarantee patient safety and comply with regulatory standards. The impact of counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry is more serious than in other markets, leading to rapid and sustained adoption. With increasing demand for healthcare and tightening regulations, the pharmaceutical industry will grow faster than other end-use markets for anti-counterfeit packaging, driven by the need to ensure authenticity.

Asia Pacific region to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Asia Pacific is the highest growth region for anti-counterfeit packaging, driven by rapid industrialization, the expansion of manufacturing bases, and strengthening regulations. China and India are leading producers and importers of pharmaceuticals, food, and consumer products - sectors prone to counterfeiting. Historically, relaxed enforcement and lengthy supply chains have made the region a prime target for counterfeits, but now governments are tightening controls and traceability measures. For example, India is now requiring pharmaceutical products to be track-and-traceable, and China is improving product authentication technologies. The growing middle class and increased focus on safety are also driving brands to invest in anti-counterfeit technologies. Moreover, the surge in online retailing in APAC has created more opportunities for counterfeit products, further driving the need for secure packaging. APAC presents greater growth opportunities than traditional markets such as North America and Europe, due to its population and regulatory developments. As foreign investments grow, and with digital transition and government policies to reduce counterfeiting, the region is seeing the most rapid growth in anti-counterfeit packaging.

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Key Players:

The anti-counterfeit packaging market comprises major players such as CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M (US), SATO Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), Intelligent Label Solutions (UK), SML Group (China), Dover Corporation (US), AlpVision SA (Switzerland), Authentix Inc. (US), and others. Partnerships, acquisitions, expansions, and product launches are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the anti-counterfeit packaging market.

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