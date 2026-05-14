Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market worth $2,922.82 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market is projected to grow from about USD 2,152.45 billion in 2026 to USD 2,922.82 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

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Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2,152.45 billion

USD 2,152.45 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 2,922.82 billion

USD 2,922.82 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 6.3%

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Trends & Insights:

By route of administration, the injectable drug delivery segment dominated the market with 40.3% market share in 2025.

By application, the injectable drug delivery application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% between 2026 and 2031.

By facility of use, the formulations segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 59.3% in 2025.

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The market is growing as a result of an upsurge in the number of chronic, infectious, and age-related diseases in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and emerging economies. Rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, and increasing life expectancy are causing a rise in treatment volumes, which in turn is leading to more demand for drug administration solutions that are efficient and scalable. Therefore, there has been a move to adopt newer kinds of delivery formats, such as long-acting injectables, implantable systems, transdermal patches, inhalation therapies, and targeted nanotechnology-based platforms, at an accelerated pace. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of biologics and specialty drugs in pharmaceutical pipelines worldwide is a driving factor that requires advanced delivery systems to be able to work with formulations that are highly viscous and temperature sensitive.

Meanwhile, healthcare systems worldwide are moving toward value-based care models, which aim to provide cost-effective and patient-friendly treatment options. Market growth is backed by the regulatory harmonization efforts between different regions, the rise in the number of approvals for drug, device combination products, and the increase in manufacturing capacity for prefilled syringes and autoinjectors. Moreover, the fast transition to care at home, especially in Europe and Asia Pacific, along with the use of digital health and remote monitoring technologies, is making it easier for connected injectors, wearable delivery devices, and self-administration platforms to be installed on a global scale.

By route of administration, the injectable drug delivery segment is projected to hold a major market share in 2031.

Injectable drug delivery is emerging as a major segment due to the rapid shift toward biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies that require parenteral administration for efficacy and stability. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders, is significantly driving the demand for injectable treatments, as these conditions often require precise, high-potency, and fast-acting drug delivery systems. Injectables offer key advantages, including rapid onset of action, higher bioavailability, and accurate dosing, making them essential for complex therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene and cell therapies. Additionally, the growing adoption of long-acting injectables, depot formulations, and targeted delivery systems is improving therapeutic outcomes and reducing dosing frequency, further accelerating their use across multiple applications. Technological advancements such as prefilled syringes, autoinjectors, and wearable injectors are also transforming the market by enhancing patient convenience, safety, and adherence, while enabling a shift toward self-administration and home-based care. Coupled with expanding immunization programs and increasing healthcare access in emerging markets, these factors collectively position injectable drug delivery as the fastest-growing segment in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

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By facility of use, the formulations segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

The formulations segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising demand for drug administration across diverse care settings. The increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, coupled with growing patient volumes, is driving higher consumption of drug formulations across these end users. Additionally, the shift toward decentralized healthcare, particularly the expansion of outpatient services and home-based care, is accelerating the adoption of drug delivery solutions beyond traditional hospital settings. Advancements in drug delivery devices enabling safe and convenient administration are further supporting this transition. While hospitals continue to account for the largest share due to their role in complex treatments, the rapid growth of home care and ambulatory settings is collectively driving the high CAGR of the formulation end users' segment in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market.

Asia Pacific is likely to record the highest growth rate between 2026 and 2031.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market during the forecast period. This regional market is primarily driven by the rapidly expanding patient population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for advanced therapeutics across China, India, and Japan. The region is witnessing significant improvements in healthcare infrastructure, along with increased healthcare spending and expanding access to medical services. Government initiatives to strengthen healthcare systems, promote local pharmaceutical manufacturing, and improve access to essential medicines are further supporting market growth. Additionally, the growing presence of global pharmaceutical companies and increased investments in research and development are accelerating the adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies. The increasing demand for biologics, biosimilars, and vaccines, coupled with a strong shift toward self-administration and home-based care, is also contributing to the rapid uptake of innovative drug delivery systems in the region. Furthermore, cost advantages in manufacturing and the expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) make the region a key hub for pharmaceutical production.

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Top Companies in Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market:

The Top Companies in Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market include Johnson & Johnson Services (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), GSK plc (UK), AbbVie Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), and Amgen Inc. (US). Some of the prominent players operating in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery devices market include BD (US), Cardinal Health (US), SHL Medical (Switzerland), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), and Stevanato Group (Italy).

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