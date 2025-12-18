Trip.com Group Connects Content, Commerce, and Creators Through New "Trip Community" Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As travellers increasingly look to content creators and communities for travel inspiration, Trip.com Group has unveiled Trip Community, a fully integrated travel-content ecosystem that brings together the Group's content and creator innovations to power seamless travel planning.

Trip.Pal Connect event in Istanbul Mr. Schubert Lou, CEO of Trip Community

The initiative builds on momentum from a series of creator engagements held throughout the year, including gatherings in Sanya and Istanbul, where leading creators worldwide were invited to explore new product capabilities and contribute to the rapid growth of the Group's global creator network.

A New Seamless Travel Ecosystem

Trip Community brings together the Group's major content and planning innovations, such as Trip.Moments, Influencer 4 Biz, Trip.Planner, Trip.Pulse, Trip.Events, and Local Guides.

Trip.Moments: A user-generated platform that empowers active creators and facilitates the sharing of daily posts, offering authentic insights and travel inspiration.

Influencer 4 Biz: A collaboration hub that links verified creators with destinations, hotels, and travel service providers.

Trip.Planner: A revolutionary one-stop travel planning hub, powered by AI to transform complex itineraries into effortless, personalised journeys.

Trip.Pulse: A discovery feature that helps users identify trending destinations and travel themes to guide decision-making.

Trip.Events: A global event-aggregation tool that curates trending events and upcoming activities worldwide to inspire travel.

Local Guides: A local travel–guide tool that combines extensive authentic user insights with expert verification to deliver accurate travel guides and insider tips to avoid pitfalls.

This unified system positions content as a primary driver of travel discovery and enables destinations, brands, and creators to collaborate in more meaningful and commercially impactful ways.

"At Trip Community, we see creators not just as partners but as the essential source of our ecosystem. Valuing them means building the best possible environment for their creativity to flourish," said Mr. Schubert Lou, CEO of Trip Community, speaking at a recent creator event hosted by the Group in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Trip.Moments: The Heart of Creator Engagement



Built around authentic travel sharing and community-driven content, Trip.Moments has grown into Trip Community's central hub for creator engagement since its launch in 2019.

As of October 2025, Trip.Moments has attracted over 2.5 million users globally. Over 12,000 Trip.Pals — verified creators with off-platform social accounts and substantial followings — contribute regularly on the platform. Trip.Moments now reaches travellers in more than 170 countries, with creator participation rising throughout 2025 and average monthly activity increasing by over 45%.

Influencer 4 Biz: Connecting Creators and Brands



Another core pillar of Trip Community is Influencer 4 Biz, the Group's collaboration hub that links verified creators with destinations, hotels, and travel service providers. While Trip.Moments nurtures community and content sharing, Influencer 4 Biz functions as a dedicated matchmaking platform that aligns business needs with the right creators.

In the past year, commercial matches between creators and merchants grew by nearly 80% month-on-month. Today, Influencer 4 Biz connects over 500,000 travel brands and suppliers with more than 10,000 qualified creators, forming one of the largest partnership networks in the global travel industry.

A recent highlight was the Global KOL China Exploration Program, which brought together creators from Argentina, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and Kazakhstan. The program enabled collaboration with over 50 merchants, allowing creators to save over US$30,000 in travel expenses. It demonstrated how the platform supports creators, enhances partner visibility, and achieves tangible commercial results.

Empowering Creators Through Monetization and Support



To help creators expand their reach, Trip.com Group has established a CNY 100 million (US$~14 million) incentive pool. The fund helps creators grow by offering traffic-based rewards, product sales commissions via Trip Coins, and payouts for brand collaboration. Over the past year, the total collaboration value across Trip.com platforms has doubled, underscoring the growing commercial impact of creator-driven content.

These incentive measures currently serve major markets, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Hong Kong SAR. They will expand to Europe in 2026, beginning with Italy, France, and Spain, and are available on the Global English site.

A Vision of Connection and Shared Inspiration



Trip Community ensures that every stage of the travel journey is seamless, extending well beyond creator inspiration and community content. Looking ahead, Trip.com Group aims to deepen the role of content in connecting travellers around the world.

"Our vision is to build more than a service — it's a community that connects people through powerful content, driving inspiration and genuine emotional resonance," Mr. Lou added.

Trip Community marks a major milestone in Trip.com Group's long-term strategy to build a global, creator-powered travel ecosystem that supports innovation, fosters community, and delivers value across the entire travel journey.

About Trip.com Group



Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847574/image_5004521_33238310.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847575/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026638/Trip_com_Group_Logo.jpg