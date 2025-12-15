Trip.com Group Reveals Travel Trends for 2026

China and Türkiye projected to rise in popularity as global destinations among travellers from Southeast Asia and Europe

Entertainment-led travel set to surge globally, including visits to amusement parks, concerts and franchise-themed attractions

Travellers seeking nature, culture and immersive experiences across attractions

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group today announced the top global travel trends for 2026, spotlighting leading destinations, standout attractions and events, and the evolving motivations influencing traveller motivations around the world.

Leading Global Destinations: Japan, South Korea and Thailand

Based on Trip.com Group's 2026 booking data, Japan is set to dominate as a top destination of choice next year, consistently ranked in the top three outbound destinations booked by travellers worldwide, including those from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. Its two major cities – Tokyo and Osaka – are expected to see high demand from tourists globally, and likely to make it to the top 10 list of cities that international travellers plan to visit next year.

Other popular destinations that are set to make their way into 2026 travel itineraries include China, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Millennials or those aged 29 to 44 will form the largest group of travellers next year, and will contribute to almost half of the booking volume, followed by Gen Zs who are aged 15 to 28[1].

Destinations Rising in Popularity: China and Türkiye

In recent years, China has emerged as a travel favourite with its broad appeal, rich cultural heritage and range of unique experiences. Trip.com's latest booking data shows that China is projected to be one of the fastest-growing and leading travel destinations among Southeast Asian (SEA) travellers in 2026, with triple-digit year-on-year growth expected in flight bookings across several SEA markets[2]. In particular, travellers from Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand are on track to become the top source markets heading to China next year.

While major Chinese cities like Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu are predicted to be the most popular among SEA travellers, cities such as Beijing, Harbin, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Xi'an are also likely to enjoy greater appeal, with flight bookings from SEA projected to surge year-on-year.

This trend is expected to be similarly seen in Europe, as more look to explore further beyond the region. Destinations in Asia, such as China, Japan, Thailand and Türkiye, are slated to be some of the top holiday choices for European tourists next year.

Notably, travellers from the United Kingdom (UK) are set to rank among the top ten source markets heading to China in 2026, while Thailand and Türkiye are on track to become the top two outbound destinations for German travellers.

Entertainment Boom: Theme Parks, Immersive Shows and Concert Travel

Across Asia, iconic theme parks such as Shanghai Disneyland Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Universal Studios Japan will continue to drive tourism, ranked among the top attractions that travellers have on their 2026 itineraries.

Fan-driven attractions, such as Harry Potter studio tours and K-pop concerts, like Seventeen and Taemin, are expected to be highly sought after by international travellers, especially those coming from South Korea. Experiences based on well-loved global franchises such as Jurassic World: The Experience in Thailand and the EVANGELION Anniversary Exhibition in Tokyo are also set to be some of the top attractions travellers plan to visit next year.

In addition, travellers will be looking for more entertainment-led experiences when they go abroad, such as immersive shows and performances. Globally recognised productions such as Aladdin the Musical, Broadway shows (New York), The Sphere (Las Vegas) and The House of Dancing Water (Macau) are likely to be popular among international travellers[3].

Attraction Trends: Nature, Culture and Alternative Journeys

A trend that will emerge among travellers from SEA and Germany is nature and adventure tourism, where interest to destinations like New Zealand and China will see an upward trend. Scenic spots like Milford Sound and the Glowworm Caves in New Zealand, as well as Wulong Karst in China, are on track to be some of the top attractions for these travellers next year.

Other nature-based attractions in China such as the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, as well as Mount Siguniang, Bipenggou and Huanglong National Scenic Area in Sichuan, are also set to be highly in demand with SEA travellers.

In Europe, travellers will be keen to immerse themselves in the region's rich history, with cultural hubs such as the Louvre Museum in Paris, Sagrada Familia in Barcelona and Grossmünster in Zurich among the top-booked attractions for next year.

A predictive trend for next year is the rise of train and cruise journeys, where Trip.com Group's latest booking data suggests an increased interest in the scenic Arashiyama Sagano Romantic Train among Vietnamese travellers, while luxury cruises, such as Royal Princess Cruise and Opulence Cruise, are likely to be popular among German travellers[4].

Rising Popularity of Self-driving Trips and EVs

Increasingly, travellers are becoming aware of their carbon footprint and are seeking more sustainable options when it comes to getting from place to place.

Trip.com's latest data shows that since the display of carbon labels in April 2025, there has been a steady growth of booking orders for electric car rentals month-on-month, significant especially in Norway, Australia and Japan. Fuelling this growth are travellers from Japan, Thailand, the US, South Korea and Australia.

This is likely due to an overall increased interest in self-driving trips. In Europe and Australia, Asian travellers, especially those from South Korea, are choosing electric cars as their preferred mode of transport to explore at their own pace and comfort[5].

2025 Wrapped: Who Travelled the Most This Year?

With 2025 coming to a close, Trip.com Group has also unveiled its 2025 travel wrap-up, crowning the most seasoned travellers for the year. Based on recent data, the average global traveller took 2.4 outbound flights this year, and the average flight duration travelled is 4.6 hours. Travellers departing from Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are some of the top jet-setters, with an average of 3 or more outbound flights taken per person in 2025. Meanwhile, travellers from the UK and Germany spent the most time on flight this year, with an average flight duration of 5.7 hours or more per person[6].

[1] Based on Trip.com Group's flight booking data from 1 January to 31 March 2026.

[2] Based on Trip.com's flight booking data from 1 January to 31 March 2026 and 1 January to 31 March 2025.

[3] Based on Trip.com Group's attractions booking data from 1 December 2025 to 31 March 2026.

[4] Based on Trip.com Group's attractions booking data from 1 December 2025 to 31 March 2026.

[5] Based on Trip.com's car rental booking data from 1 January 2025 to 15 October 2025.

[6] Based on Trip.com Group's flight booking data from 1 December 2025 to 31 December 2025.

