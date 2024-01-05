Transforming the future of retail: Pricer showcases digital in-store automation solutions at NRF

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer, the global leader in retail in-store automation and communication, will exhibit at the National Retail Federation (NRF)'s Big Show, taking place in New York from January 14 to 16.

Exhibiting at booth #6457, Pricer solutions, recognized the world over by Tier 1 retail, will showcase its latest in-store automation and communication solutions that serve the rapidly growing smart retail market. Pricer transforms the shelf edge in real-time to improve store operations—with dynamic pricing, up-to-date product availability, and streamlined in-store order fulfillment and replenishment activities. This includes the fastest, most responsive, pick-to-light solution for e-commerce orders with automated product positioning. Pricer further pushes the envelope with the unique and timely opportunity of implementing a Store-in-a-Store parallel designated picking area.

Bringing promotions to life at the shelf-edge

Developed to meet retailers' needs for enhanced promotion and color functionality, Pricer's latest labels, SmartTAG Color, bring promotions, enriched content, and messaging to life at the shelf edge. They also facilitate brand and value communication throughout the store, allowing retailers to leverage the shelf edge for delivering digital media and advertising campaigns sponsored by third-party brands.

Retail Media

As retail-owned digital platforms that sell ad space to marketers continue to experience tremendous growth, retailers will be looking at the next stage of development for these platforms. Pricer's digital signage solution integrates electronic shelf labels with digital signage to improve the shopper experience and increase sales by engaging with shoppers where it matters the most, at the shelf edge.

Pricer Plaza – a powerful cloud-based service for retailers

Central to Pricer's solution is Pricer Plaza, its cloud-based managed services platform comprising a suite of sophisticated management tools, analytics, and applications. Pricer Plaza serves as the key foundation for advanced store digitalization functionalities, including chain and regional management, template design and infrastructure optimization.

Miniaturization of ESLs brings merchandising flexibility

Pricer unveils a unique industry label, now designed for dense peghook environments. Pricer HangTAG delivers a miniaturized label in a slick and modern housing, designed to meet today's retail needs.

Magnus Larsson, President and CEO at Pricer, commented: "Many leading retail brands are now integrating ESLs to transform their operations and customer experience, spanning consumer electronics, food, hardware, pharmacy, and convenience. Our customers require scalable and reliable tools to build their business for the future. Making the shelf more dynamic allows retailers to better connect their products and services with customers, whether through real-time interaction or pricing at the shelf-edge, facilitating easier in-store navigation, or addressing on-shelf availability and replenishment.

To book an appointment to speak to one of Pricer's experts in the booth (#6457), or to find out more about how Pricer's solutions can deliver game-changing in-store capabilities, visit: NRF 2024 - Join Pricer in booth 6457.

For further information, please contact:



Magnus Larsson, President and CEO, +46 704 316851

info@pricer.com

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry-leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

