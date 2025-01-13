Pricer and Focal Systems Announce Strategic Collaboration to Drive the Next Step in Physical Store Digitalization

Pricer, a global leader in digital shelf-edge solutions, and Focal Systems, a leader in shelf-edge AI, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the digitization and optimization of the physical store for retailers worldwide.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This collaboration brings together Pricer's innovations in dynamic pricing and shelf-edge communication with Focal Systems' advanced computer vision and product availability solutions to maximize shopper satisfaction while optimizing retail operations.

As a pioneer in enabling dynamic pricing and digitizing shelf-edge shopper communication, Pricer has led the first step of the retail digitalization journey. Focal Systems has pioneered the application of computer vision to digitizing what products are available on-shelf or not in near real-time. Together, Pricer and Focal Systems will empower retailers to improve labor efficiency, reduce out-of-stocks, increase sales, and enhance shopper satisfaction like never before.

Enhancing the Shelf Edge Through Collaboration

By integrating Focal Systems' AI-powered shelf vision cameras with Pricer's leading electronic shelf label (ESL) platform, retailers will benefit from:

Real-Time Shelf Insights: Automated detection and alerting of out-of-stock or low items powering rapid replenishment and increased shopper satisfaction

Together, Pricer and Focal Systems demonstrate that the combined offerings deliver measurable value for the retailers by enabling a fully digitalized shelf-edge ecosystem.

Strategic Collaboration for the Future of Retail

"We are proud to combine our leadership in ESL technology with Focal Systems' AI-powered shelf vision," said Chris Chalkitis, CDO at Pricer. "Both companies share a belief in the digitalization of the physical store. Pricer has been a pioneer in dynamic pricing and shelf-edge communication. With Focal Systems, we take the next step, digitizing what's on the shelf – and what's not – to drive greater efficiency and performance for retailers."

Focal Systems' AI technology transforms retail operations through real-time shelf monitoring and replenishment task optimization.

"Partnering with Pricer, a global leader with groundbreaking ESL technology and innovation, creates tremendous value for retailers," said Kevin H. Johnson, CEO at Focal Systems. "Together, we deliver an integrated, data-driven solution that reduces operational complexity, automates workflows, and enhances the in-store experience. We look forward to demonstrating this powerful collaboration to retailers and their customers."

Showcasing the Future at NRF 2025

The collaboration will officially debut at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show in January 2025, where Pricer and Focal Systems will showcase the integrated solution at Pricer's booth. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey to redefine the shelf edge and set new standards for retail innovation.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Chalkitis, Chief Digital Officer, +46 70 4849812

Finn Wikander, Chief Product Officer, +46 705 233077

info@pricer.com

About Pricer

Pricer is a leading global provider of digital shelf-edge solutions, helping retailers optimize pricing, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the customer experience. With patented innovations like camera-based product identification by ESL, Pricer continues to set the standard for dynamic, intelligent shelf-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.pricer.com.

About Focal Systems

Focal Systems is a leading provider of AI-powered computer vision solutions, helping retailers automate operations and optimize product availability through real-time shelf monitoring. Its advanced technology delivers actionable insights that drive efficiency and profitability. For more information, visit www.focal.systems.

