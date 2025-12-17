Pricer to unveil new global consumer insights study and 'shelf awareness' vision at NRF 2026

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer, the global retail tech leader specializing in transforming the shelf edge into a dynamic communications platform, announced today its participation at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2026 Expo in New York City taking place January 11-13, 2026.

What's shaping the in-store experience – today and tomorrow

At the event, Pricer will reveal a new independent global study surveying 5,000 consumers across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the US, conducted in October 2025. The research uncovers fresh insights into the motivations, behaviors, and purchasing triggers shaping today's in-store shoppers – and what they mean for retailers preparing for decade ahead.

Digitalizing retail starts with people

Key findings will be presented in a 30-minute Session Highlight on Sunday, January 11 at 9:30 AM titled "Shelf Awareness: How Smart Stores Win Shoppers." The moderated discussion will feature Finn Wikander, Pricer's Chief Product Officer, in conversation with Rob Smith, Technology Officer at East of England Co-op, one of the UK's largest regional co-operative retail groups with more than 120 stores. Smith brings two decades of operational and technology experience and insights from both logistics and retail environments.

Shelf awareness – the heart of retail

Among other topics, Wikander and Smith will explore how 'shelf awareness' – the ability of the physical shelf edge to communicate, inform, and influence – is fast becoming the beating heart of modern retail. They will examine how rising shopper expectations, especially among Gen Z, are reshaping demands for clarity, transparency, sustainability and better in-store experiences.

Meet Pricer at NRF 2026

In line with the research, Pricer will exhibit proven retail solutions at NRF designed to meet rising consumer demands for clarity, transparency, sustainability and enhanced in-store experiences. Attendees are welcome to meet the team at Booth #6229 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, explore the latest innovations, and learn more about the future of connected shelf technology.

