Transformer Market worth $88.48 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Transformer Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 64.64 billion in 2025 to USD 88.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the global Transformer Market is being driven by a confluence of powerful trends reshaping the energy landscape. Rapid urbanization and the rising global demand for reliable electricity are compelling governments and utilities to upgrade and expand aging grid infrastructure. At the same time, the global push toward clean energy, fueled by climate commitments and net-zero targets, is accelerating the integration of renewables, which requires flexible, high-performance transformers to manage load variability and grid stability. Additionally, the proliferation of data centers, electric mobility, and industrial automation drives the need for more efficient, digitally enabled transformer solutions. These developments, backed by regulatory mandates for energy efficiency and grid resilience, transform transformers from passive grid components into strategic assets in the energy transition.

By phase, three-phase transformers to register higher CAGR during forecast period.

During the forecast period, three-phase transformers are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global Transformer Market, primarily due to superior efficiency, load-handling capacity, and widespread applicability of three-phase transformers across high-demand sectors. These transformers are the backbone of industrial operations, utility networks, and large-scale infrastructure projects, as they can transmit large amounts of power more economically than single-phase systems. The rapid expansion of manufacturing, data centers, and renewable energy installations, especially solar and wind farms that often require high-capacity grid connections, has intensified the need for robust and efficient three-phase systems. Additionally, as countries modernize their power grids and move toward more integrated and resilient transmission networks, three-phase transformers are becoming the standard choice for utility-scale applications, driving their accelerated adoption and market growth.

By end user, industrial segment, to register fastest growth rate in Transformer Market during forecast period.

During the forecast period, the industrial sector is expected to be the fastest-growing end user in the Transformer Market, driven by rapid industrialization, automation, and the increasing electrification of manufacturing processes across developed and emerging economies. Industries such as steel, chemicals, oil & gas, mining, and automotive require a reliable and continuous power supply, often at medium to high voltages, making transformers essential for operational efficiency and safety. Expanding industrial zones, growth in energy-intensive sectors, and rising investments in heavy engineering and process industries, especially in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, are significantly boosting transformer demand. Moreover, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and decarbonization in industrial operations is accelerating the adoption of modern, smart, high-performance transformer systems that support real-time monitoring and load optimization.

By region, Europe to be third-largest market for transformers during forecast period.

Europe is the third-largest growing region in the global Transformer Market, supported by strong regulatory momentum toward grid decarbonization, energy efficiency, and cross-border electricity trade. Europe's ambitious climate initiatives, including the EU Green Deal and the Fit for 55 package, are catalyzing substantial investments in the modernization of transmission infrastructure to support a high penetration of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. Countries such as Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom are actively upgrading outdated grid networks and deploying smart grid technologies, necessitating advanced, eco-efficient transformers. Furthermore, the region's commitment to replacing conventional transformers with energy-efficient alternatives, featuring low-loss materials and sustainable insulation systems, is driving accelerated market growth. The ongoing electrification of transportation, industrial decarbonization efforts, and increasing demand from data centers and urban infrastructure projects reinforce Europe's strong position in the global Transformer Market.

Key Market Players

Some major players in the Transformer Market are Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Energy (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), GE Vernova (US), and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan). These players adopt major strategies, including product launches, acquisitions, expansions, agreements, investments, and contracts.

Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland)

Hitachi Energy Ltd. (Switzerland), a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., Japan, operates as one of the global leaders in the energy infrastructure sector. The company is positioned at the forefront of the power transmission and distribution industry. With a strategic focus on enabling sustainable energy transition, Hitachi Energy provides solutions that facilitate the integration of renewable energy into grids, digitalizing operations, and enhancing power systems' reliability. The company is crucial in supporting utilities, industries, and infrastructure projects worldwide with advanced technologies that address legacy grid modernization and future energy demands. Hitachi Energy Ltd. operates under the umbrella of Hitachi, Ltd., and its financials and performance are reported as part of Hitachi's consolidated business structure. Hitachi, Ltd. classifies its operations into four primary business segments: Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Digital Systems & Services, and Others. The transformer business and related power grid solutions fall under the Green Energy & Mobility segment. The product portfolio of Hitachi Energy Ltd. in the transformer segment is extensive and caters to diverse voltage levels and applications. The company offers power transformers, which include generator step-up (GSU) transformers, auto-transformers, and interconnection transformers designed for high-voltage bulk transmission networks. Geographically, Hitachi Energy Ltd. operates a robust global network of over 90 countries, ensuring strong regional and local market presence. The company maintains manufacturing plants, service centers, and R&D hubs in key markets such as Europe (Switzerland, Sweden, Germany), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India), North America (United States, Canada), South America (Brazil), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Siemens Energy (Germany)

Siemens Energy (Germany) (formerly the Energy Sector of Siemens AG) is a global leader in energy infrastructure, focusing on the design, manufacturing, and service of power generation and grid equipment. Spun off from Siemens AG in 2020, it operates as a standalone, publicly listed company headquartered in Munich, Germany. Siemens Energy supports the global energy transition by delivering solutions that enhance grid resilience, enable renewable integration, and drive decarbonization across power utilities, industrial customers, and infrastructure developers. The company operates through four business segments: Gas Services, Siemens Gamesa, Grid Technologies, and Transformation of Industry. It provides its transformers under the Grid Technologies business segment. Siemens Energy's transformer product portfolio is robust and wide-ranging, comprising advanced offerings for various voltage levels and applications. These include large power transformers (LPTs) designed for grid and power plant use; medium power transformers that bridge transmission and distribution networks; and industrial high-current transformers tailored for electrolysis and heavy-duty applications. The company also manufactures HVDC converter transformers, phase-shifting transformers, shunt and series reactors, and specialized traction transformers under the Tractronic line for railway systems. Siemens Energy boasts a global footprint, with operations in over 100 countries and more than 100,000 employees worldwide. The company recently announced plans to launch US-based large power transformer manufacturing in Charlotte, North Carolina, by 2027, reinforcing its local presence and responding to growing US grid modernization needs.

