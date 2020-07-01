Transformative Fiction Featured in LibraryBub Selection for July

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, an industry first, was founded in 2015. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service, which has been working with all major libraries for more than four years, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The July list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been enthusiastically received by independent critics and are already proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories, while the jewels among the selected books have won awards within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Celebrated novelist Lionel Shriver recalls her early exposure to the joys of reading. "I remember my mother taking me to the library when I was about 6," she says. "I could not believe that we could walk out with this huge stack of books for free — Curious George, Babar, Dr. Seuss. It was my idea of a candy store." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is July's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Ripple Effect: because of the war by Jenny Ferns ISBN: 978-1532398261

Waiting for Luigi by Sandra E. Duclos ISBN: 978-1640857551

Mystery & Thriller

Do No Harm (Book One of the Medical Students series) by James B. Cohoon ISBN: 978-1952816024

The Garden State Parkway Murders by Christian Barth ISBN: 978-1948239769

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Turing Revolt: the war against infinity by Rob Bartlett ISBN: 978-1086828696

Young Adult

Becoming Hero by Jen Finelli ISBN: 978-0999002223

Selo by Doug Setter ISBN: 978-1105082795

Children's

Author Gator: don't judge a book by its cover by Josh Benya ISBN: 978-0692868577

Lamellia: The Wizard in the Forest (Book Three of the Lamellia series) by Gloria D. Gonsalves ISBN: 978-1728393599

Oh Deer! by Brandi Smeltzer ISBN: 978-1734573817

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

From Hell to Glory: one mother's fight to free her and her son's life from the mafia's lifestyle by Rosanne Cutrone ISBN: 978-1942587439

A New Course: a mother's journey navigating down syndrome and autism by Theresa Unnerstall ISBN: 978-1948604505

Toward Happier Choices by Michael Oborn ISBN: 978-1793809193

Business

Invest and Grow Rich: achieve financial independence with $500 a month by Sanjay Jaybhay ISBN: 978-1943386659

Rearranging Change: how you market to an ever-changing world by Steve McChesney ISBN: 979-8632295680

Health, Family & Lifestyle

What Do I Do?: a step by step guide for friends and family to support anyone who has lost a child by Kimberly Calabrese ISBN: 978-1948604444

Health & Fitness

Outsmart Your Brain: the insider's guide to life-long memory by Ginger Schechter, Denise M. Kalos and Allison McKeany ISBN: 978-1734572421

Religion & Spirituality

Liberating Inner Eve by Bozena Zawisz ISBN: 978-1725270787

Self-Help

Married Men Coming Out: the ultimate guide to becoming the man you were born to be by David A. Christel ISBN: 978-0578400570

Jennifer Geist, of Brick Mantel Books, an indie publisher based in Indiana, was hugely impressed by how the LibraryBub press release concerning Kate Kort's novel Laika "was picked up by major news outlets, increasing the marketing reach". She was glad to be able to report that "LibraryBub helped us get Laika in front of librarians. We noticed an immediate jump in our Amazon sales rank."

